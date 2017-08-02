|
|[April 26, 2017]
|
New Data at AAN Reinforce Clinical Benefit of Genentech's OCREVUS (Ocrelizumab) for Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that new data from the OCREVUS™ (ocrelizumab) clinical
trial programs will be presented during the 69th American Academy of
Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. The
presentations will highlight new efficacy and safety analyses from the
OCREVUS Phase II and Phase III trials, as well as from the open-label
extensions. Data from these four studies further support OCREVUS as a
potential treatment option for patients with relapsing or primary
progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).
Within the first eight weeks of treatment, OCREVUS reduced the relapse
rate by 55 percent compared with Rebif® (interferon beta-1a)
(p=0.0045), in a pooled exploratory analysis of the Phase III OPERA I
and OPERA II studies in RMS. In a separate Phase II study in
relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) patients, OCREVUS demonstrated rapid and
near-complete suppression of brain MRI activity at eight weeks,
including new active areas of damage (T1 gadolinium-enhancing lesions)
and new or newly enlarging areas of damage (hyperintense T2 lesions),
compared with placebo.
Additional analyses of the Phase III OPERA I and II studies demonstrated
the efficacy of OCREVUS in people with early RMS (recently diagnosed and
without previous treatment). OCREVUS suppressed more than 90 percent of
active MRI lesions over two years compared with interferon beta-1a (p
<0.0001) in these patients. In the same early RMS patients, OCREVUS also
increased the proportion who achieved No Evidence of Disease Activity
(NEDA) by 76 percent compared with interferon beta-1a over two years (p
<0.0001). NEDA is achieved when a patient has no relapses, no confirmed
disability progression, no gadolinium-enhancing MRI lesions and no new
or enlarging MRI lesions. These data were consistent with NEDA results
observed in the overall OCREVUS-treated population.
"The rapid effect seen with OCREVUS in clinical trials provides insight
into how this newly FDA-approved therapy could change the way MS is
treated," said Stephen Hauser, M.D., Chair of the Scientific Steering
Committee of the OPERA studies, Director of the Weill Institute for
Neurosciences and Chair of the Department of Neurology at the University
of California, San Francisco. "Following the FDA approval of OCREVUS for
relapsing or primary progressive forms of MS, it is encouraging to see
the medicine's favorable benefit-risk profile continue to play out in
the data."
In an analysis of pooled data from the Phase III RMS open-label
extension (OLE) studies, patients who switched from interferon beta-1a
to OCREVUS experienced reductions in relapse rates (unadjusted
annualized relapse rate of 0.102 after switching) and MRI brain lesions
(0.01 mean number of active lesions [T1 gadolinium-enhancing] and 0.37
new or enlarging T2 lesions after switching). Furthermore, patients who
were treated with OCREVUS from the start of the studies showed a
sustained benefit after three years.
In the ORATORIO study, PPMS patients with confirmed disability
progression (CDP) had a greater increase in fatigue (p=0.0003),
underlining the importance of preventing disease progression in people
with PPMS. Furthermore, patients treated with OCREVUS who didn't
experience disability progression reported a significant reduction in
fatigue compared to those taking placebo (p=0.0337).
Additionally, in open-label extension studies of over 2,200 patients
with RMS and PPMS, OCREVUS safety was consistent with the controlled
treatment periods.
The most common side effects associated with OCREVUS in all Phase III
studies were infusion reactions and upper respiratory tract infections,
which were mostly mild to moderate in severity.
OCREVUS is approved for use in the U.S. The OCREVUS Marketing
Authorisation Application (MAA) has been validated by the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) and is currently under review.
Follow Genentech on Twitter via @Genentech and keep up to date with AAN
2017 Annual Meeting news and updates by using the hashtag #AANAM.
About the OPERA I and OPERA II studies in relapsing forms of MS
OPERA I and OPERA II are Phase III, randomized, double-blind,
double-dummy, global multi-center studies evaluating the efficacy and
safety of OCREVUS (600 mg administered by intravenous infusion every six
months) compared with interferon beta-1a (44 mcg administered by
subcutaneous injection three times per week) in 1,656 people with
relapsing forms of MS. In these studies, relapsing MS (RMS) was defined
as relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and secondary progressive MS (SPMS)
with relapses. A similar proportion of patients in the OCREVUS group
experienced serious adverse events and serious infections compared with
patients in the high-dose interferon beta-1a group in the RMS studies.
About the ORATORIO study in primary progressive MS
ORATORIO is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, global multi-center
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of OCREVUS (600 mg administered
by intravenous infusion every six months; given as two 300 mg infusions
two weeks apart) compared with placebo in 732 people with primary
progressive MS (PPMS). The blinded treatment period of the ORATORIO
study continued until all patients had received at least 120 weeks of
either OCREVUS or placebo and a predefined number of confirmed
disability progression (CDP) events was reached overall in the study. A
similar proportion of patients in the OCREVUS group experienced adverse
events and serious adverse events compare with patients in the placebo
group in the PPMS study.
About multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects an estimated
400,000 people in the U.S., for which there is currently no cure. MS
occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and
support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the brain, spinal cord and
optic nerves, causing inflammation and consequent damage. This damage
can cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue
and difficulty seeing, and may eventually lead to disability. Most
people with MS experience their first symptom between 20 and 40 years of
age, making the disease the leading cause of non-traumatic disability in
younger adults.
Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) is the most common form of the disease and
is characterized by episodes of new or worsening signs or symptoms
(relapses) followed by periods of recovery. Approximately 85 percent of
people with MS are initially diagnosed with RRMS. The majority of people
who are diagnosed with RRMS will eventually transition to secondary
progressive MS (SPMS), in which they experience steadily worsening
disability over time. Relapsing forms of MS (RMS) include people with
RRMS and people with SPMS who continue to experience relapses. Primary
progressive MS (PPMS) is a debilitating form of the disease marked by
steadily worsening symptoms but typically without distinct relapses or
periods of remission. Approximately 15 percent of people with MS are
diagnosed with the primary progressive form of the disease. Until now,
there have been no FDA-approved treatments for PPMS.
People with all forms of MS experience disease activity - inflammation
in the nervous system and permanent loss of nerve cells in the brain -
even when their clinical symptoms aren't apparent or don't appear to be
getting worse. An important goal of treating MS is to reduce disease
activity as soon as possible to slow how quickly a person's disability
progresses. Despite available disease-modifying treatments (DMTs), some
people with RMS continue to experience disease activity and disability
progression.
About OCREVUS™ (ocrelizumab)
OCREVUS is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target
CD20-positive B cells, a specific type of immune cell thought to be a
key contributor to myelin (nerve cell insulation and support) and axonal
(nerve cell) damage. This nerve cell damage can lead to disability in
people with MS. Based on preclinical studies, OCREVUS binds to CD20 cell
surface proteins expressed on certain B cells, but not on stem cells or
plasma cells, and therefore important functions of the immune system may
be preserved.
OCREVUS is administered by intravenous infusion every six months. The
initial dose is given as two 300 mg infusions given two weeks apart.
Subsequent doses are given as single 600 mg infusions.
OCREVUS U.S. Indication
OCREVUS is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing
or primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.
It is not known if OCREVUS is safe or effective in children.
Important Safety Information
Who should not receive OCREVUS?
Do not receive OCREVUS if you are a patient that has an active
hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Do not receive OCREVUS if you
are a patient that has had a life threatening allergic reaction to
OCREVUS. Patients should tell their healthcare provider if they have had
an allergic reaction to OCREVUS or any of its ingredients in the past.
What is the most important information about OCREVUS?
OCREVUS can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Infusion Reaction: OCREVUS can cause infusion reactions that
can be serious and require a patient to be hospitalized. A patient
will be monitored during the infusion and for at least 1 hour after
each infusion of OCREVUS for signs and symptoms of an infusion
reaction. Patients should tell their healthcare provider or nurse if
they get any of these symptoms: itchy skin, rash, hives, tiredness,
coughing or wheezing, trouble breathing, throat irritation or pain,
feeling faint, fever, redness on the face (flushing), nausea,
headache, swelling of the throat, dizziness, shortness of breath,
fatigue, fast heart beat.
These infusion reactions can
happen for up to 24 hours after the infusion. It is important that
patients call their healthcare provider right away if they get any of
the signs or symptoms listed above after each infusion. If a patient
gets infusion reactions, the healthcare provider may need to stop or
slow down the rate of the infusion.
-
Infection: OCREVUS increases a patient's risk of getting upper
respiratory tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, skin
infections, and herpes infections. Patients should tell their
healthcare provider if they have an infection or have any of the
following signs of infection including fever, chills, a cough that
does not go away, or signs of herpes (such as cold sores, shingles, or
genital sores). These signs can happen during treatment or after a
patient has received their last dose of OCREVUS. If a patient has an
active infection, their healthcare provider should delay treatment
with OCREVUS until the infection is gone.
-
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): Although no
cases have been seen with OCREVUS treatment, PML may happen with
OCREVUS. PML is a rare brain infection that usually leads to death or
severe disability. Patients should tell their healthcare provider
right away if they have any new or worsening neurologic signs or
symptoms. These may include problems with thinking, balance, eyesight,
weakness on one side of the body, strength, or using arms or legs.
-
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation: Before starting treatment
with OCREVUS, a patient's healthcare provider will do blood tests to
check for hepatitis B viral infection. If a patient has ever had
hepatitis B virus infection, the hepatitis B virus may become active
again during or after treatment with OCREVUS. Hepatitis B virus
becoming active again (called reactivation) may cause serious liver
problems including liver failure or death. A healthcare provider will
monitor a patient if they are at risk for hepatitis B virus
reactivation during treatment and after they stop receiving OCREVUS.
-
Weakened immune system: OCREVUS taken before or after other
medicines that weaken the immune system could increase a patient's
risk of getting infections.
Before receiving OCREVUS, patients should tell their healthcare
provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
-
have ever taken, take, or plan to take medicines that affect the
immune system, or other treatments for MS.
-
have ever had hepatitis B or are a carrier of the hepatitis B virus.
-
have had a recent vaccination or are scheduled to receive any
vaccinations. A patient should receive any required vaccines at
least 6 weeks before they start treatment with OCREVUS. A patient should
not receive certain vaccines (called 'live' or 'live attenuated'
vaccines) while being treated with OCREVUS and until their healthcare
provider tells them that their immune system is no longer weakened.
-
are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become
pregnant. It is not known if OCREVUS will harm an unborn baby.
Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment
with OCREVUS and for 6 months after the last infusion of OCREVUS.
-
are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if OCREVUS
passes into the breast milk. Patients should talk to their healthcare
provider about the best way to feed their baby if the patient takes
OCREVUS.
What are possible side effects of OCREVUS?
OCREVUS may cause serious side effects, including:
-
Risk of cancers (malignancies) including breast cancer.
Patients should follow their healthcare provider's recommendations
about standard screening guidelines for breast cancer.
Most common side effects include infusion reactions and infections.
These are not all the possible side effects of OCREVUS.
Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Patients
may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
For additional safety information, please see the OCREVUS full
Prescribing Information and Medication Guide. For more information, go
to http://www.OCREVUS.com
or call 1-844-627-3887.
About Genentech in neuroscience
Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Genentech
and Roche. The company's goal is to develop treatment options based on
the biology of the nervous system to help improve the lives of people
with chronic and potentially devastating diseases. Roche has more than a
dozen investigational medicines in clinical development for diseases
that include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular
atrophy, Parkinson's disease and autism.
About Genentech
Founded 41 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Rebif is a registered trademark of Merck KGaA and EMD Serono, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425007067/en/
[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]