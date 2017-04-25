[April 25, 2017] New Platform Simplifies Homebuying and Homeownership for Millennials HARTFORD, Conn., April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- My Home Pro Network™, the leading Relationship Marketing Platform for Real Estate and Home Professionals, has launched a new, easy way for millennial homebuyers to find real estate and home professionals who are most connected in their community. The new My Home Pro Network platform enables millennial homebuyers to search local home professionals, save a personal directory, and manage communications — all from a single web and mobile accessible platform. "First-time homebuyers are often surprised by the number of pros involved in a real estate transaction," said Nick Pontacoloni, CEO, My Home Pro Network. "It's one thing to find a good real estate agent or loan officer. But in reality, you need a team of people working together — often a dozen or more — to help you buy and maintain a home." The new platform helps consumers identify the most connected real estate and home services professionals in their community using a proprietary Network Score™. This enables millennial homebuyers to quickly assemble a team of interconnected professionals experienced in the unique needs of first-time homebuyers and new homeowners. "We make it easy to find professionals who have worked together before and who consistently work with the same clientele in a specific capacity," said Pontacoloni. "And that makes the homebuying process more efficient and simplifies the transition to homownership for millennials." The Network Score™ algorithm formulates the number of network connections, frequency of communication, web traffic, testimonials, and more into a single number. The higher a professional's Network Score™, the more connected they are in their community and the greater their presence and availability online. The new platform helps real estate and home service providers differentiate themselves and leverage powerful web technologies that were not available when these service providers were first getting online, all without needing to learn new technical skills. It offers the following tools for local professionals: Built-in Search Engine Optimization

Responsive Design for Mobile Devices

In App, Email, and Text Message Integration

Social Media Integration and Sharing

Professional Work Portfolios

Lead Capture and Analytics

Testimonials and Professional Endorsements "The best local pros rarely have the best websites," said Pontacoloni. "But young homebuyers believe a bad website indicates a bad business. We help these pros improve their web presence in a powerful and affordable way." My Home Pro Network sees an opportunity to help local real estate and home professionals gain market share with millennial homebuyers by showcasing their connectivity both online and in their local communities. Said Pontacoloni: "We're bridging the gap between the flip phone-using Home Pros and smartphone-using Millennials." About My Home Pro Network My Home Pro Network is a web and mobile platform to help millennial and first-time homebuyers search and hire the most connected local real estate and home professionals in their community. My Home Pro Network's proprietary Network Score™ algorithm ranks local professionals based on their social connections, online presence, and digital communication skills. It aims to bridge the gap between a tech-laggard service provider market and the digital-savvy consumer of real estate and home services. Contact Information Michael Pontacoloni

Head of Marketing

mikep@myhomepronetwork.com

