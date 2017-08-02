|
|[April 25, 2017]
|
New Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Compressor from Campbell Hausfeld Reduces Weight and Noise While Providing Longer Life
Campbell
Hausfeld introduces the new Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet
Air Compressor, which offers reduced weight, longer life and
reliability, and a low-noise design - all while providing the power
necessary to get a wide variety of jobs done.
Delivering the power needed to complete common air compressor applications while providing the quiet operation to work virtually anywhere, the new Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Compressor from Campbell Hausfeld offers lighter weight, reduced sound output, and much longer product life than conventional air compressors. (Photo: Business Wire)
The 4.6 gallon twin-stack air compessor model joins the 6- and 8-gallon
options already in the Quiet Compressor product lineup. The new air
compressor is designed for small-scale contractors and DIYers to take on
many common jobs such as stapling or fastening, nailing and hobby
painting.
The advanced lightweight design weighs about half as much as other air
compressors, so users can easily go wherever the work is, while key
components are designed to deliver reliable performance - and up to four
times longer life.
The low-noise design of the Quiet Compressors produces about half the
sound output of conventional air compressors. In addition, the new dual
air coupler lets users maximize productivity to get the job done
efficiently, while the new user-friendly interface allows for quick and
easy adjustments.
Specifications for the Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Compressor -
Model DC040500:
-
Tank capacity (gallons): 4.6
-
Horsepower: 1.0
-
Max psi: 125
-
cfm @ 90/40 psi: 2.2/3.2
-
Voltage: 120
-
Sound Output: 68 dBa
-
Unit Weight: 38 lbs.
-
Available now at HomeDepot.com,
Amazon.com
and Lowes.com
Learn more and watch the product video at campbellhausfeld.com/quietcompressors.html.
About Campbell Hausfeld
Campbell Hausfeld, a
Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway company, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
As a leader in manufacturing air compressors and other pneumatic
equipment, Campbell Hausfeld is here to help professionals and
homeowners get the job done. For more information, visit
campbellhausfeld.com.
