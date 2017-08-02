[April 25, 2017] New Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Compressor from Campbell Hausfeld Reduces Weight and Noise While Providing Longer Life Campbell Hausfeld introduces the new Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Air Compressor, which offers reduced weight, longer life and reliability, and a low-noise design - all while providing the power necessary to get a wide variety of jobs done. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425006945/en/ Delivering the power needed to complete common air compressor applications while providing the quiet operation to work virtually anywhere, the new Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Compressor from Campbell Hausfeld offers lighter weight, reduced sound output, and much longer product life than conventional air compressors. (Photo: Business Wire) The 4.6 gallon twin-stack air compessor model joins the 6- and 8-gallon options already in the Quiet Compressor product lineup. The new air compressor is designed for small-scale contractors and DIYers to take on many common jobs such as stapling or fastening, nailing and hobby painting. The advanced lightweight design weighs about half as much as other air compressors, so users can easily go wherever the work is, while key components are designed to deliver reliable performance - and up to four times longer life. The low-noise design of the Quiet Compressors produces about half the sound output of conventional air compressors. In addition, the new dual air coupler lets users maximize productivity to get the job done efficiently, while the new user-friendly interface allows for quick and easy adjustments. Specifications for the Lightweight 4.6 Gallon Quiet Compressor - Model DC040500: Tank capacity (gallons): 4.6

Horsepower: 1.0

Max psi: 125

cfm @ 90/40 psi: 2.2/3.2

Voltage: 120

Sound Output: 68 dBa

Unit Weight: 38 lbs.

Available now at HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com and Lowes.com Learn more and watch the product video at campbellhausfeld.com/quietcompressors.html. About Campbell Hausfeld

Campbell Hausfeld, a Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway company, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a leader in manufacturing air compressors and other pneumatic equipment, Campbell Hausfeld is here to help professionals and homeowners get the job done. For more information, visit campbellhausfeld.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425006945/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]