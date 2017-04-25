[April 25, 2017] New Services Growth Opportunities in the T&M Market NEW YORK, April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Game Changers are Taking Initiatives to Implement Integrated Asset Management Services



Identifying growth opportunities in the test & measurement industry beyond the existing business could bring about changes in the competitive landscape. It is no longer test equipment vs. test equipment: Manufacturers cannot focus on hardware alone.



Instead, the potential exists for an entirely new services model that focuses on platforms and the ecosystem. There is a need to develop a platform-centric business model that effectively integrates hardware, software analytics, and services. Companies are redesigning the customer experience across the entire test equipment life cycle by considering all interactions that users have with the test product itself to change an organization's operations and revenue model.



The primary objective of this experiential study is to uncover your company's Growth Zone in th test and measurement new services market. The Growth Zone represents opportunities that have been validated and optimized based on your internal objectives and capabilities weighed against growth opportunities in the new services market. An integral part of achieving this goal is engaging with Frost & Sullivan to develop your company's Growth Opportunities Matrix. The study offers a deep analysis of the market, predicts its future, determines the opportunity universe, and provides a strategic opportunity framework.



Key questions this study will answer:

• Why do test & measurement companies want to leverage a service-based business, and what do they hope to accomplish in order to achieve return on investment?

• What are the specific capabilities and investments required to enhance the value of an asset management service platform for customers?

• What is the new asset management business model that is emerging in this space?

• How do you monetize data coming from asset management services?

• How rapidly can a company adapt in a competitive landscape that includes service delivery?

• What partnerships do test & measurement companies need to consider for their service businesses?

