|[April 25, 2017]
New Antitrust and Competition Law Powerhouse Forms
What happens when two antitrust heavyweights from opposite ends of the
country meet? If they are like Daniel Mogin of The Mogin Law Firm, P.C.
in San Diego and Jonathan Rubin of Rubin PLLC in Washington, they'd meet
over some huge cases, rejoice in battles won at the Supreme Court, and
then merge their practices.
Today, as they celebrate the recent high court denial of cert in Dan's Kleen
Products LLC et al. v. International Paper Company et al., allowing
their $12 billion dollar class action against containerboard
manufacturers for price-fixing to proceed full-steam ahead, and as they
just last week had a preliminary injunction hearing in Jon's National
ATM Council, Inc. et al. v. Visa, Inc. et al. (where earlier this
year the Supreme Court reversed its grant of cert on behalf of Visa and
MasterCard, allowing the class action of ATM operators to aggressively
pursue their price-fixing claims against the card issuers), the two are
pleased to announce the formation of MoginRubin LLP.
The firm builds upon the partners' 100 years combined experience in more
than 250 antitrust cases. With offices in Washington and San Diego, and
deep experience in antitrust, unfair competition, trade regulation,
competition policy and advocacy, and complex business litigation, their
mid-sized competition law boutique will represent and advise clients who
need practical solutions to curtail anticompetitive practices.
"This was a natural match," explained Jon,who also holds a PhD in
Economics. "Dan and I have been involved in hundreds of cases concerning
price-fixing, monopolization, mergers, merger disruption, bid rigging,
public policy advocacy, and competition policy. We also share the same
philosophy when it comes to representing our clients."
"We're about results and we aren't afraid to have skin in the
game. Our experience allows us to quickly uncover hidden issues and
focus on the evidence," added Dan. "Whether fighting for businesses
against anticompetitive rivals or optimizing recoveries for market
participants, our commitment to our client's cause drives us every day.
Whether in court, before the agencies or negotiating with stakeholders,
we speak the language of competition law and economics."
About Daniel Mogin
Dan's practice concentrates on antitrust, competition, and complex
business litigation. He has been selected as lead or liaison counsel in
numerous antitrust cases, and has often served on Steering and Executive
committees charged with overall responsibility for direction of complex
Multi-District Litigation and Judicial Council Coordination
Proceedings. Dan has participated in some of the largest antitrust class
actions in the United States, and is also well known for his investment
litigation.
About Jonathan Rubin
An attorney in Washington, D.C., for the past 15 years Jon has focused
his legal practice exclusively on antitrust and competition law. As a
litigator, he has led trial teams in major antitrust cases in courts
throughout the country. As a thought leader in competition law, Jon has
been published in influential academic journals, has spoken to numerous
professional groups, and has testified before congressional committees.
Jon holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Copenhagen.
About MoginRubin LLP
With offices in Washington and San Diego, MoginRubin (www.MoginRubin.com)
concentrates on national, state, and international antitrust and
competition litigation, with a significant portion of the practice
devoted to antitrust class actions. The firm consults on company mergers
and competition policy issues, and crafts comments to government bodies
requiring competition analysis.
