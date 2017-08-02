[April 25, 2017] New Antitrust and Competition Law Powerhouse Forms What happens when two antitrust heavyweights from opposite ends of the country meet? If they are like Daniel Mogin of The Mogin Law Firm, P.C. in San Diego and Jonathan Rubin of Rubin PLLC in Washington, they'd meet over some huge cases, rejoice in battles won at the Supreme Court, and then merge their practices. Today, as they celebrate the recent high court denial of cert in Dan's Kleen Products LLC et al. v. International Paper Company et al., allowing their $12 billion dollar class action against containerboard manufacturers for price-fixing to proceed full-steam ahead, and as they just last week had a preliminary injunction hearing in Jon's National ATM Council, Inc. et al. v. Visa, Inc. et al. (where earlier this year the Supreme Court reversed its grant of cert on behalf of Visa and MasterCard, allowing the class action of ATM operators to aggressively pursue their price-fixing claims against the card issuers), the two are pleased to announce the formation of MoginRubin LLP. The firm builds upon the partners' 100 years combined experience in more than 250 antitrust cases. With offices in Washington and San Diego, and deep experience in antitrust, unfair competition, trade regulation, competition policy and advocacy, and complex business litigation, their mid-sized competition law boutique will represent and advise clients who need practical solutions to curtail anticompetitive practices. "This was a natural match," explained Jon,who also holds a PhD in Economics. "Dan and I have been involved in hundreds of cases concerning price-fixing, monopolization, mergers, merger disruption, bid rigging, public policy advocacy, and competition policy. We also share the same philosophy when it comes to representing our clients." "We're about results and we aren't afraid to have skin in the game. Our experience allows us to quickly uncover hidden issues and focus on the evidence," added Dan. "Whether fighting for businesses against anticompetitive rivals or optimizing recoveries for market participants, our commitment to our client's cause drives us every day. Whether in court, before the agencies or negotiating with stakeholders, we speak the language of competition law and economics." About Daniel Mogin Dan's practice concentrates on antitrust, competition, and complex business litigation. He has been selected as lead or liaison counsel in numerous antitrust cases, and has often served on Steering and Executive committees charged with overall responsibility for direction of complex Multi-District Litigation and Judicial Council Coordination Proceedings. Dan has participated in some of the largest antitrust class actions in the United States, and is also well known for his investment litigation. About Jonathan Rubin An attorney in Washington, D.C., for the past 15 years Jon has focused his legal practice exclusively on antitrust and competition law. As a litigator, he has led trial teams in major antitrust cases in courts throughout the country. As a thought leader in competition law, Jon has been published in influential academic journals, has spoken to numerous professional groups, and has testified before congressional committees. Jon holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Copenhagen. About MoginRubin LLP With offices in Washington and San Diego, MoginRubin (www.MoginRubin.com) concentrates on national, state, and international antitrust and competition litigation, with a significant portion of the practice devoted to antitrust class actions. The firm consults on company mergers and competition policy issues, and crafts comments to government bodies requiring competition analysis. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005494/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]