[April 25, 2017] New PCTEL MIMO Yagi Antenna Supports SCADA Networks on Licensed 700 MHz Spectrum PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today a new MIMO Yagi antenna supporting licensed Upper 700 MHz A Block spectrum. This spectrum is increasingly sought after by the energy, utility and water industries for the next generation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and other Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. PCTEL's advanced MIMO antenna technology enhances network reliability and improves data throughput, enabling greater levels of automation as well as data-intensive applications such as video monitoring. "New SCADA systems can simultaneously improve efficiency and security, but only if the networks that support them are reliable. To meet network reliability requirements for next-generation automation and monitoring systems, critical infrastructure industries need to combine licensed spectrum with high performing, durable antennas that have been optimized for that spectrum," said Rishi Bharadwaj, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PCTEL's Connected Solutions group. "PCTEL has over a decade of experience delivering antennas that meet the stringent performance and durability requirements of the energy industry," added Bharadwaj. The MIMO Yagi antenna is a high gain, dual polarized antenna, designed to provide point-to-point, field area, and point-to-multipoint connectivity over long distances and in harsh conditions. It joins PCTEL's growing portfolio of solutions for licensed 700 MHz spectrum, spporting a wide variety of industrial, utility, and public safety applications. PCTEL will demonstrate the new MIMO Yagi antenna, along with other antenna solutions for the energy and utility industries, April 26-27 at the ENTELEC Conference & Expo in Houston, booth #412. About PCTEL PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are the leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas. PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL RF Solutions provides test tools and engineering services that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL to analyze, design, and optimize next generation wireless networks. For more information, please visit the following websites. PCTEL Corporate: http://www.pctel.com/

PCTEL Connected Solutions: http://www.antenna.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005202/en/

