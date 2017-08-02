|
New PCTEL MIMO Yagi Antenna Supports SCADA Networks on Licensed 700 MHz Spectrum
PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical
TELecom solutions, announced today a new MIMO Yagi antenna
supporting licensed Upper 700 MHz A Block spectrum. This spectrum is
increasingly sought after by the energy, utility and water industries
for the next generation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
(SCADA) and other Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies.
PCTEL's advanced MIMO antenna technology enhances network reliability
and improves data throughput, enabling greater levels of automation as
well as data-intensive applications such as video monitoring.
"New SCADA systems can simultaneously improve efficiency and security,
but only if the networks that support them are reliable. To meet network
reliability requirements for next-generation automation and monitoring
systems, critical infrastructure industries need to combine licensed
spectrum with high performing, durable antennas that have been optimized
for that spectrum," said Rishi Bharadwaj, Senior Vice President and
General Manager of PCTEL's Connected Solutions group. "PCTEL has over a
decade of experience delivering antennas that meet the stringent
performance and durability requirements of the energy industry," added
Bharadwaj.
The MIMO Yagi antenna is a high gain, dual polarized antenna, designed
to provide point-to-point, field area, and point-to-multipoint
connectivity over long distances and in harsh conditions. It joins
PCTEL's growing portfolio of solutions for licensed 700 MHz spectrum,
spporting a wide variety of industrial, utility, and public safety
applications.
PCTEL will demonstrate the new MIMO Yagi antenna, along with other
antenna solutions for the energy and utility industries, April 26-27 at
the ENTELEC Conference & Expo in Houston, booth #412.
About PCTEL
PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom
technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are the leading global
supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL
Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas.
PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access
points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and
devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL
RF Solutions provides test tools and engineering services that
improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators,
neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL to analyze,
design, and optimize next generation wireless networks.
For more information, please visit the following websites.
PCTEL Corporate: http://www.pctel.com/
PCTEL
Connected Solutions: http://www.antenna.com/
PCTEL
RF Solutions: http://rfsolutions.pctel.com/
