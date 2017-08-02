[April 25, 2017] New Data Suggest Positive Effects of Sanofi Genzyme's Aubagio® (teriflunomide) on Cortical Gray Matter Atrophy Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, announced today that new investigational data evaluating the effect of Aubagio® (teriflunomide) on cortical gray matter atrophy in patients with a first clinical episode suggestive of MS will be presented at the 69th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. Data from the Phase III TOPIC study show Aubagio had a consistent and significant effect on reducing cortical gray matter atrophy across all time points evaluated over two years. Cortical gray matter is a part of the central nervous system that makes up the outer surface of brain tissue of the cerebral hemispheres. Gray matter is believed to be associated with cognitive function. Compared to placebo, Aubagio reduced the median percentage of cortical gray matter atrophy:



Time Point Aubagio 7 mg relative reduction

vs. placebo Aubagio 14 mg relative reduction

vs. placebo At month 6 58.2% (p=0.094) 119.2% (p=0.019) At month 12 79.8% (p=0.054) 61.4% (p=0.036) At month 18 69.5% (p=0.004) 66.8% (p=0.003) At month 24 46.0% (p=0.009) 40.2% (p=0.042) "Accelerated cortical gray matter atrophy can be evident from the earliest stages of MS, which highlights the need for early intervention," said Robert Zivadinov, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at the University of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. "Pathologic changes in gray matter are recognized as important contributors to disease worsening in MS, and strong predictors of potential future disability and impaired cognitive function. The data being presented at AAN demonstrating that Aubagio slowed the rate of cortical atrophy in patients showing early signs of MS are very promising." In the MS clinical studies of Aubagio, including TOPIC, the incidence of serious adverse events was similar among Aubagio and placebo-treated patients. The TOPIC trial was designed to assess whether early initiation of Aubagio in patients with a first clinical episode suggestive of MS could prevent or delay a second clinical attack, i.e., conversion to clinically definite multiple sclerosis (CDMS). Patients receiving Aubagio 14 mg and 7 mg in the TOPIC trial were significantly less likely than placebo (p<0.05) to develop CDMS, the primary endpoint. About Aubagio® (teriflunomide)

Aubagio is approved in more than 70 countries, with additional marketing applications under review by regulatory authorities globally. More than 70,0001 patients are currently being treated with Aubagio commercially worldwide. Aubagio is an immunomodulator with anti-inflammatory properties. Although the exact mechanism of action for Aubagio is not fully understood, it may involve a reduction in the number of activated lymphocytes in the central nervous system (CNS). Aubagio is supported by one of the largest clinical programs of any MS therapy, with more than 5,000 trial participants in 36 countries. Aubagio® (teriflunomide) U.S. INDICATION

AUBAGIO® (teriflunomide) is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION DO NOT TAKE AUBAGIO IF YOU: Have severe liver problems. AUBAGIO may cause serious liver problems, which can be life-threatening. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests to check your liver within 6 months before you start AUBAGIO and monthly for 6 months after starting AUBAGIO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any of these symptoms of liver problems: nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, loss of appetite, tiredness, yellowing of your skin or whites of your eyes, or dark urine.

Are pregnant. AUBAGIO may harm an unborn baby. You should have a pregnancy test before starting AUBAGIO. After stopping AUBAGIO, continue to use effective birth control until you have made sure your blood levels of AUBAGIO are lowered. If you become pregnant while taking AUBAGIO or within 2 years after stopping, tell your healthcare provider right away and enroll in the AUBAGIO Pregnancy Registry at 1-800-745-4447, option 2.

Are of childbearing potential and not using effective birth control. It is not known if AUBAGIO passes into breast milk. Your healthcare provider can help you decide if you should take AUBAGIO or breastfeed - you should not do both at the same time. If you are a man whose partner plans to become pregnant, you should stop taking AUBAGIO and talk with your healthcare provider about reducing the levels of AUBAGIO in your blood. If your partner does not plan to become pregnant, use effective birth control while taking AUBAGIO. Have had an allergic reaction to AUBAGIO or a medicine called leflunomide

Take a medicine called leflunomide for rheumatoid arthritis. AUBAGIO may stay in your blood for up to 2 years after you stop taking it. Your healthcare provider can prescribe a medicine that can remove AUBAGIO from your blood quickly. Before taking AUBAGIO, talk with your healthcare provider if you have: liver or kidney problems; a fever or infection, or if you are unable to fight infections; numbness or tingling in your hands or feet that is different from your MS symptoms; diabetes; serious skin problems when taking other medicines; breathing problems; or high blood pressure. AUBAGIO may cause serious side effects, including: reduced white blood cell count - this may cause you to have more infections; numbness or tingling in your hands or feet that is different from your MS symptoms; allergic reactions, including serious skin problems; breathing problems (new or worsening) and high blood pressure. The most common side effects when taking AUBAGIO include: headache; diarrhea; nausea; hair thinning or loss; and abnormal liver test results.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for debilitating diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat, providing hope to patients and their families.

