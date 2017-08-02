|
|[April 25, 2017]
|
New Data Suggest Positive Effects of Sanofi Genzyme's Aubagio® (teriflunomide) on Cortical Gray Matter Atrophy
Sanofi
Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi,
announced today that new investigational data evaluating the effect of
Aubagio® (teriflunomide) on cortical gray matter atrophy in
patients with a first clinical episode suggestive of MS will be
presented at the 69th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.
Data from the Phase III TOPIC study show Aubagio had a consistent and
significant effect on reducing cortical gray matter atrophy across all
time points evaluated over two years. Cortical gray matter is a part of
the central nervous system that makes up the outer surface of brain
tissue of the cerebral hemispheres. Gray matter is believed to be
associated with cognitive function.
Compared to placebo, Aubagio reduced the median percentage of cortical
gray matter atrophy:
Time Point
Aubagio 7 mg relative reduction
vs. placebo
Aubagio 14 mg relative reduction
vs. placebo
At month 6
58.2% (p=0.094)
119.2% (p=0.019)
At month 12
79.8% (p=0.054)
61.4% (p=0.036)
At month 18
69.5% (p=0.004)
66.8% (p=0.003)
At month 24
46.0% (p=0.009)
40.2% (p=0.042)
"Accelerated cortical gray matter atrophy can be evident from the
earliest stages of MS, which highlights the need for early intervention,"
said Robert Zivadinov, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at the
University of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. "Pathologic changes in gray
matter are recognized as important contributors to disease worsening in
MS, and strong predictors of potential future disability and impaired
cognitive function. The data being presented at AAN demonstrating that
Aubagio slowed the rate of cortical atrophy in patients showing early
signs of MS are very promising."
In the MS clinical studies of Aubagio, including TOPIC, the incidence of
serious adverse events was similar among Aubagio and placebo-treated
patients.
The TOPIC trial was designed to assess whether early initiation of
Aubagio in patients with a first clinical episode suggestive of MS could
prevent or delay a second clinical attack, i.e., conversion to
clinically definite multiple sclerosis (CDMS). Patients receiving
Aubagio 14 mg and 7 mg in the TOPIC trial were significantly less likely
than placebo (p<0.05) to develop CDMS, the primary endpoint.
About Aubagio® (teriflunomide)
Aubagio
is approved in more than 70 countries, with additional marketing
applications under review by regulatory authorities globally. More than
70,0001 patients are currently being treated with Aubagio
commercially worldwide.
Aubagio is an immunomodulator with anti-inflammatory properties.
Although the exact mechanism of action for Aubagio is not fully
understood, it may involve a reduction in the number of activated
lymphocytes in the central nervous system (CNS). Aubagio is supported by
one of the largest clinical programs of any MS therapy, with more than
5,000 trial participants in 36 countries.
Aubagio® (teriflunomide) U.S. INDICATION
AUBAGIO®
(teriflunomide) is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms
of multiple sclerosis (MS).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
DO NOT TAKE AUBAGIO IF YOU:
-
Have severe liver problems. AUBAGIO may cause serious liver
problems, which can be life-threatening. Your risk may be higher
if you take other medicines that affect your liver. Your healthcare
provider should do blood tests to check your liver within 6 months
before you start AUBAGIO and monthly for 6 months after starting
AUBAGIO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any
of these symptoms of liver problems: nausea, vomiting, stomach pain,
loss of appetite, tiredness, yellowing of your skin or whites of your
eyes, or dark urine.
-
Are pregnant. AUBAGIO may harm an unborn baby. You should have
a pregnancy test before starting AUBAGIO. After stopping AUBAGIO,
continue to use effective birth control until you have made sure your
blood levels of AUBAGIO are lowered. If you become pregnant while
taking AUBAGIO or within 2 years after stopping, tell your healthcare
provider right away and enroll in the AUBAGIO Pregnancy Registry at
1-800-745-4447, option 2.
-
Are of childbearing potential and not using effective birth control.
It is not known if AUBAGIO passes into breast milk. Your
healthcare provider can help you decide if you should take AUBAGIO or
breastfeed - you should not do both at the same time.
If you are a man whose partner plans to become pregnant, you
should stop taking AUBAGIO and talk with your healthcare provider about
reducing the levels of AUBAGIO in your blood. If your partner does not
plan to become pregnant, use effective birth control while taking
AUBAGIO.
-
Have had an allergic reaction to AUBAGIO or a medicine called
leflunomide
-
Take a medicine called leflunomide for rheumatoid arthritis.
AUBAGIO may stay in your blood for up to 2 years after you stop
taking it. Your healthcare provider can prescribe a medicine that
can remove AUBAGIO from your blood quickly.
Before taking AUBAGIO, talk with your healthcare provider if you
have: liver or kidney problems; a fever or infection, or if you are
unable to fight infections; numbness or tingling in your hands or feet
that is different from your MS symptoms; diabetes; serious skin problems
when taking other medicines; breathing problems; or high blood pressure.
Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell count and TB test
before you start AUBAGIO. Talk with your healthcare provider if you take
or are planning to take other medicines (especially medicines for
treating cancer or controlling your immune system), vitamins or herbal
supplements.
AUBAGIO may cause serious side effects, including: reduced white
blood cell count - this may cause you to have more infections; numbness
or tingling in your hands or feet that is different from your MS
symptoms; allergic reactions, including serious skin problems; breathing
problems (new or worsening) and high blood pressure. Patients with low
white blood cell count should not receive certain vaccinations during
AUBAGIO treatment and 6 months after.
Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or does
not go away.
The most common side effects when taking AUBAGIO include: headache;
diarrhea; nausea; hair thinning or loss; and abnormal liver test
results. These are not all the side effects of AUBAGIO. Tell your
healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you.
Consult your healthcare provider if you have questions about your health
or any medications you may be taking, including AUBAGIO.
You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to
the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please see full U.S. Prescribing
Information, including boxed WARNING and Medication
Guide.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers,
develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients'
needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and
Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme,
Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare.
Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for
debilitating diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat,
providing hope to patients and their families. Learn more at www.sanofigenzyme.com
Sanofi® and Aubagio® are registered trademarks of
Sanofi. Genzyme® is a registered trademark of Genzyme
Corporation. All rights reserved.
1 Company data on file
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.
These statements include projections and estimates regarding the
marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential
future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are
generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",
"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although
Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that
forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks
and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally
beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and
developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or
projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These
risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected
regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that
could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product,
the absence of guarantee that the product will be commercially
successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data
relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,
quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks
associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation
and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic
conditions, as well as those risks discussed or identified in the public
filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed
under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended
December 31, 2016. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does
not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
information or statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005095/en/
