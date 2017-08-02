|
|[April 25, 2017]
|
New Investigational Data on Six-Year Efficacy of Sanofi Genzyme's Lemtrada® (alemtuzumab) in Multiple Sclerosis Patients Who Experienced Relapse Between Treatment Courses To Be Presented at AAN
Sanofi
Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi,
announced today positive new six-year investigational data from a
post-hoc analysis of the extension study of Lemtrada® (alemtuzumab)
in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). These
data will be presented at the 69th American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
Annual Meeting.
Lemtrada is administered as two annual treatment courses, with the first
treatment course administered via intravenous infusion on five
consecutive days, and the second course administered on three
consecutive days, twelve months later.
The majority of patients treated with Lemtrada (76%; n=330) in the Phase
III pivotal study CARE-MS II did not relapse between their first and
second courses of Lemtrada; 24% (n=105) of Lemtrada-treated patients in
CARE-MS II relapsed between courses.
Clinical and MRI outcomes in the Lemtrada-treated patients who relapsed
between courses markedly improved after their second course. Through six
years, the clinical and MRI results observed in these patients were
similar to those in the patients who did not relapse between courses:
-
Annualized relapse rate (ARR):
-
In patients who relapsed between courses, ARR declined from 1.2 in
year 1 to 0.5 in year 2, after they received their second
treatment course. ARR continued to decline through year 6 (years
3, 4, 5 and 6: 0.4, 0.4, 0.3, and 0.2, respectively.)
-
In patients who did not relapse between courses, ARR in years 2,
3, 4, 5, and 6 was 0.2, 0.2, 0.2, 0.2 and 0.1, respectively.
-
Confirmed disability worsening (CDW), defined as = 1-point Expanded
Disability Status Scale (EDSS) increase (or = 1.5 points if baseline
EDSS=0) confirmed over six months:
-
The majority of patients who relapsed between courses (80%) were
free of CDW in year 2, and 60% remained free of CDW in year 6.
-
The majority of patients who did not relapse between courses (91%)
were free of CDW in year 2, and 75% remained free of CDW in year 6.
-
Confirmed disability improvement (CDI), defined as = 1-point EDSS
decrease from baseline (patients with baseline score = 2.0) confirmed
over six months:
-
In year 2, 28% of patients who relapsed between courses achieved
CDI, and the proportion achieving CDI in years 3, 4, 5 and 6 was
33%, 34%, 34% and 34%, respectively.
-
In year 2, 31% of patients who did not relapse between courses
achieved CDI, and the proportion achieving CDI in years 3, 4, 5
and 6 was 37%, 43%, 44% and 45%, respectively.
-
No evidence of disease activity (NEDA), defined as absence of clinical
disease activity (relapses and six-month CDW) and MRI disease activity
(new Gd-enhancing T1 and new/enlarging T2
hyperintense lesions):
-
In patients who relapsed between courses, the proportion achieving
NEDA was 38% in year 2 and 58% in year 6.
-
In patients who did not relapse between courses, the proportion
achieving NEDA was 64% in year 2 and 60% in year 6.
-
Brain volume loss (BVL), derived by relative change in brain
parenchymal fraction:
-
In patients who relapsed between courses, median percent yearly
BVL was -0.10% in year 2, and remained low in years 3, 4, 5 and 6
(-0.07%, -0.19%, -0.29%, and -0.13%, respectively).
-
In patients who did not relapse between courses, median percent
yearly BVL was -0.27% in year 2, and remained low in years 3, 4, 5
and 6 (-0.12%, -0.19%, -0.01% and -0.10%, respectively.)
Retreatment data for both groups of patients is as follows:
-
33% of patients who relapsed between courses received no additional
treatment after course two through year six; 53% received retreatment
with Lemtrada, 7% percent received retreatment with another
disease-modifying therapy (DMT), and 7% received retreatment with
Lemtrada and another DMT.
-
55% of patients who did not relapse between courses received no
additional treatment after course two through year six; 36% received
retreatment with Lemtrada, 4% received retreatment with another DMT,
and 5% received retreatment with Lemtrada and another DMT.
Consistent with the CARE-MS I and II full cohorts, through year six the
most frequent adverse events (AEs) observed with Lemtrada were
infusion-associated reactions; other AEs of interest included autoimmune
AEs.
"Relapses are not uncommon following the initiation of
disease-modifying therapies for relapsing MS. Approximately 25%
to 45% of RMS patients treated with DMTs experience relapses in the
first year or two of treatment,1,2" said
Barry Singer, M.D., Director of The MS Center for Innovations in Care,
Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. "The new Lemtrada
data being presented at AAN suggest that occurrence of relapses in
patients after receiving their initial course but before receiving their
second course is not an indicator of lack of response to the treatment,
and support the importance of administering the full two-course regimen.
The 24% of Lemtrada-treated patients in CARE-MS II who relapsed
between their first and second courses experienced a marked improvement
in clinical and MRI disease activity at year 2, which was maintained
through six years. The results observed in these patients through six
years were similar to those observed in the 76% of patients who were
relapse-free between courses one and two."
The Phase III trials of Lemtrada were randomized, open-label,
rater-blinded, two-year pivotal studies comparing treatment with
Lemtrada to high-dose subcutaneous interferon beta-1a in patients with
RRMS who had active disease and were either new to treatment (CARE-MS I)
or who had an inadequate response to another therapy (CARE-MS II).
Active disease was defined as at least two relapses in the previous two
years and at least one in the previous year. More than 90 percent of the
patients who were treated with Lemtrada in the CARE-MS trials enrolled
in the extension study. These patients were eligible to receive
additional treatment with Lemtrada during the extension if they
experienced at least one relapse or at least two new or enlarging brain
or spinal cord lesions. They were eligible to receive treatment with
another DMT during the extension at the investigator's discretion.
In clinical trials, serious side effects associated with Lemtrada
included infusion reactions, autoimmune disorders (such as thyroid
disease, autoimmune cytopenias, and nephropathies), infections and
pneumonitis. Lemtrada may cause an increased risk of malignancies. Risk
management programs incorporating education and monitoring help support
early detection and management of key identified and potential risks.
The most common side effects of Lemtrada are rash, headache, pyrexia,
nasopharyngitis, nausea, urinary tract infection, fatigue, insomnia,
upper respiratory tract infection, herpes viral infection, urticaria,
pruritus, thyroid gland disorders, fungal infection, arthralgia, pain in
extremity, back pain, diarrhea, sinusitis, oropharyngeal pain,
paresthesia, dizziness, abdominal pain, flushing, and vomiting. (See
Important Safety Information below.)
About Lemtrada® (alemtuzumab)
Lemtrada
is approved in more than 60 countries, with additional marketing
applications under review by regulatory authorities globally. Lemtrada
is supported by a comprehensive and extensive clinical development
program that involved nearly 1,500 patients worldwide and 5,400
patient-years of follow-up. More than 13,0003 patients have
been treated with Lemtrada commercially worldwide.
The precise mechanism by which alemtuzumab exerts its therapeutic
effects in MS is unknown. Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that
targets CD52, a protein abundant on T and B cells. Circulating T and B
cells are thought to be responsible for the damaging inflammatory
process in MS. Lemtrada depletes circulating T and B lymphocytes after
each treatment course. Lymphocyte counts then increase over time with a
reconstitution of the lymphocyte population that varies for the
different lymphocyte subtypes.
Sanofi Genzyme holds the worldwide rights to alemtuzumab and has
responsibility for its development and commercialization in multiple
sclerosis. Bayer Healthcare receives contingent payments based on global
sales revenue.
Lemtrada® (alemtuzumab) U.S. Indication
LEMTRADA
is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing forms of
multiple sclerosis (MS). Because of its risks, LEMTRADA is generally
used in people who have tried 2 or more MS medicines that have not
worked well enough. It is not known if LEMTRADA is safe and effective
for use in children under 17 years of age.
Do not receive LEMTRADA if you are infected with human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
LEMTRADA can cause serious side effects including:
Serious autoimmune problems: Some people receiving LEMTRADA
develop a condition where the immune cells in your body attack other
cells or organs in the body (autoimmunity), which can be serious and may
cause death. Serious autoimmune problems may include:
• Immune thrombocytopenia, which is when reduced platelet counts in your
blood cause severe bleeding that, if not treated, may cause
life-threatening problems. Call your healthcare provider right away if
you have any of the following symptoms: easy bruising; bleeding from a
cut that is hard to stop; heavier menstrual periods than normal;
bleeding from your gums or nose that is new or takes longer than usual
to stop; small, scattered spots on your skin that are red, pink, or
purple
• Kidney problems called anti-glomerular basement membrane disease,
which can, if untreated, lead to severe kidney damage, kidney failure
that needs dialysis, a kidney transplant, or death. Call your healthcare
provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms: blood in
the urine (red or tea-colored urine); swelling of legs or feet; coughing
up blood
It is important for you to have blood and urine tests before you
receive, while you are receiving and every month, for 4 years or longer,
after you receive your last LEMTRADA infusion.
Serious infusion reactions: LEMTRADA can cause serious infusion
reactions that may cause death. Serious infusion reactions may happen
while you receive, or up to 24 hours or longer after you receive
LEMTRADA.
• You will receive your infusion at a healthcare facility with equipment
and staff trained to manage infusion reactions, including serious
allergic reactions, and urgent heart or breathing problems. You will be
watched while you receive, and for 2 hours or longer after you receive,
LEMTRADA. If a serious infusion reaction happens while you are receiving
LEMTRADA, your infusion may be stopped.
Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the
following symptoms of a serious infusion reaction during the infusion,
and after you have left the healthcare facility:
|
• swelling in your mouth or throat
|
|
|
• fast, slow, or irregular heartbeat
|
• trouble breathing
|
|
|
• chest pain
|
• weakness
|
|
|
• rash
To lower your chances of getting a serious infusion reaction, your
healthcare provider will give you a medicine called corticosteroids
before your first 3 infusions of a treatment course. You may also be
given other medicines before or after the infusion to try to reduce your
chances of having these reactions or to treat them after they happen.
Certain cancers: Receiving LEMTRADA may increase your chance of
getting some kinds of cancers, including thyroid cancer, skin cancer
(melanoma), and blood cancers called lymphoproliferative disorders and
lymphoma. Call your healthcare provider if you have the following
symptoms that may be a sign of thyroid cancer:
|
• new lump
|
|
|
• trouble swallowing or breathing
|
• swelling in your neck
|
|
|
• cough that is not caused by a cold
|
• pain in front of neck
|
|
|
|
• hoarseness or other voice changes that do not go away
Have your skin checked before you start receiving LEMTRADA and each year
while you are receiving treatment to monitor for symptoms of skin cancer.
Because of risks of autoimmunity, infusion reactions, and some kinds
of cancers, LEMTRADA is only available through a restricted program
called the LEMTRADA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)
Program.
Thyroid problems: Some patients taking LEMTRADA may get an
overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) or an underactive thyroid
(hypothyroidism). Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these
symptoms:
|
• excessive sweating
|
|
|
• unexplained weight gain
|
• unexplained weight loss
|
|
|
• feeling cold
|
• eye swelling
|
|
|
• worsening tiredness
|
• nervousness
|
|
|
• constipation
|
• fast heartbeat
|
|
|
Low blood counts (cytopenias): LEMTRADA may cause a decrease in
some types of blood cells. Some people with these low blood counts have
increased infections. Call your doctor right away if you have symptoms
of cytopenias such as:
|
• weakness
|
|
|
• dark urine
|
• chest pain
|
|
|
• fast heartbeat
|
• yellowing of the skin or whites of the
eyes (jaundice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serious infections: LEMTRADA may cause you to have a serious
infection while you receive and after receiving a course of treatment.
Serious infections may include:
• Herpes viral infections. Some people taking LEMTRADA have an
increased chance of getting herpes viral infections. Take any medicines
as prescribed by your healthcare provider to reduce your chances of
getting these infections.
• Tuberculosis. Your healthcare provider should check you for
tuberculosis before you receive LEMTRADA.
• Hepatitis. People who are at high risk of, or are carriers of,
hepatitis B (HBV) or hepatitis C (HCV) may be at risk of irreversible
liver damage.
These are not all the possible infections that could happen while on
LEMTRADA. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms
of a serious infection such as fever or swollen glands. Talk to your
healthcare provider before you get vaccinations after receiving
LEMTRADA. Certain vaccinations may increase your chances of getting
infections.
Swelling of lung tissue (pneumonitis): Some people have had
swelling of the lung tissue while receiving LEMTRADA. Call your
healthcare provider right away if you have the following symptoms:
|
• shortness of breath
|
|
|
• chest pain or tightness
|
• cough
|
|
|
• coughing up blood
|
• wheezing
|
|
|
Before receiving LEMTRADA, tell your healthcare provider if you:
• are taking a medicine called Campath® (alemtuzumab)
• have
bleeding, thyroid, or kidney problems
• have HIV
• have a
recent history of infection
• have received a live vaccine in the
past 6 weeks before receiving LEMTRADA or plan to receive any live
vaccines. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if your
vaccine is a live vaccine
• are pregnant or plan to become
pregnant. LEMTRADA may harm your unborn baby. You should use birth
control while receiving LEMTRADA and for 4 months after your course of
treatment
• are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. You and your
healthcare provider should decide if you should receive LEMTRADA or
breastfeed. You should not do both.
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including
prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal
supplements. LEMTRADA and other medicines may affect each other, causing
side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take
medicines that increase your chance of getting infections, including
medicines used to treat cancer or to control your immune system.
The most common side effects of LEMTRADA include:
|
• rash
|
|
|
• trouble sleeping
|
|
|
• diarrhea
|
• headache
|
|
|
• upper respiratory infection
|
|
|
• sinus infection
|
• thyroid problems
|
|
|
• herpes viral infection
|
|
|
• mouth pain or sore throat
|
• fever
|
|
|
• hives
|
|
|
• tingling sensation
|
• swelling of your nose and throat
|
|
|
• itching
|
|
|
• dizziness
|
• nausea
|
|
|
• fungal infection
|
|
|
• stomach pain
|
• urinary tract infection
|
|
|
• joint pain
|
|
|
• sudden redness in face, neck, or chest
|
• feeling tired
|
|
|
• pain in your arms or legs
|
|
|
• vomiting
|
|
|
|
• back pain
|
|
|
Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers
you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side
effects of LEMTRADA.
You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to
the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088
Please see full U.S. Prescribing
Information, including boxed WARNING and Medication
Guide.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers,
develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients'
needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and
Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme,
Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare.
Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for
debilitating diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat,
providing hope to patients and their families. Learn more at www.sanofigenzyme.com.
Sanofi® is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Genzyme® and
Lemtrada® are registered trademarks of Genzyme Corporation.
All rights reserved.
1 Schwid SR, Panitch HS. Clinical Therapeutics 2007;
29:2031-48.
2 PolmanCP, O'Connor PW, Havrdova E, et al. New England
Journal of Medicine 2006; 354:899-910
3 Company data on file
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press
release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical facts. These
statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and
other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues
from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by
the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates",
"plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes
that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are
reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and
statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which
are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,
that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially
from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking
information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among
other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government
regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial
potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product will
be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing
clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing,
unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in
general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related
future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and
volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks discussed or
identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by
Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual
report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016. Other than as
required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005107/en/
[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]