|[April 25, 2017]
New Enterprise Project Collaboration (EPC) Solution Radically Increases Productivity in Life Sciences
EightSpokes
introduces Enlighten, the world's first Enterprise Project Collaboration
(EPC) application designed to improve the workflows of complex projects
in life sciences. Utilizing contemporary social technologies to solve
the longstanding problem of poor project outcomes caused by information
silos, Enlighten is a groundbreaking collaboration software designed to
facilitate seamless information exchange between cross-functional teams
to accelerate drug development and commercialization in life science
companies. Cloud-based Enlighten brings together internal and external
stakeholders onto a single platform for streamlined communication,
coordination, and collaboration. Early adopter Edge Therapeutics reports
time savings of at least four hours per person per week, striking today
when new launches are averaging delays of 45 days or more.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005234/en/
New cloud-based enterprise project collaboration (EPC) solution, Enlighten, improves productivity by connecting all stakeholders for real-time communication. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Enlighten's early adopters include Gilead Sciences, Daiichi-Sankyo,
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics, Agios, AgNovos
Healthcare, Edge Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Momenta
Pharmaceuticals.
Every week knowledge workers spend countless hours sifting through
emails, searching for relevant documents, preparing customized
spreadsheets and slides for stakeholders, and attending scores of
meetings, which leaves them with limited time to prioritize work at hand
and focus on completing actual deliverables. Consequently, teams are
often under considerable stress to achieve quality outcomes within
stipulated timeframes.
"With an increased focus on pricing and mounting regulatory scrutiny,
today's life science companies are under intense pressure to drive down
costs while speeding time to market. Enlighten provides a centralized
foundation to enable both," said Justin Zamirowski, Edge Therapeutics'
Senior Director of Operational Excellence. "Enlighten's novel approach
to Enterprise Project Collaboration provides a crucial bridge to connect
stakeholders seamlessly, and raises overall accountability and
transparency, so that we can spot issues before they cause delays."
As life science companies move towards more personalized and targeted
therapies, they have limited patient populations and patent lifetimes to
recover hefty investments. From preclinical to commercialization,
bringing a new drug to market takes significant resources and years of
collaborative work by many individual contributors and stakeholders,
among internal cross-functional teams and external business partners. In
such a highly interdependent environment, efficient and effective
collaboration is crucial. However, these organizations are saddled by
legacy systems and incompatible applications. Systems can't talk to each
other, creating siloes, hampering collaboration, and hindering
visibility. Management can miss opportunities to gain valuable insights
for addressing concerns proactively or pivoting to conserve resources or
avoid missteps. Ultimately, the result is delays that represent millions
of dollars in lost revenue opportunity.
"Enlighten is not your father's project management software,
rather it is work management software that provides an automated way to
sequence daily priorities for all involved and interact with various
team members in a focused way based on relevance and importance,"
continued Zamirowski. "It's a game changer, potentially saving midsize
to large organizations 20 hours per person a week."
Enlighten simplifies complex processes while reducing the uncertainty of
product development and commercialization by seamlessly connecting
workflows across teams, external collaborators, and business partners.
By reducing the friction of information exchange, Enlighten ensures that
everybody in and around the team is aligned and in sync.
The new EPC solution also provides personalized dashboards to inform
team leaders about progress, problems, and actions being taken on the
ground for deliverables individually relevant to them. Business
Executives can instantly drill down to understand issues and review
pertinent information across all their projects in real time, which
informs timely decision making throughout the organization (not in
hindsight when it's too late to take any action).
"Enlighten is the best collaboration platform for life sciences," said
Eduardo Schur, managing director, life sciences at Navigant Consulting.
"It increases project performance, enhances communication, and
automatically prioritizes actions to optimally execute global product
launches."
Enlighten
is now available, just months after the company raised an additional
round of funding.
"My experience of facilitating the work of teams during the global
launch of HUMIRA® made me realize that product success is not born
accidentally in a laboratory. It's the deliberate consequence of
concerted effort by a diverse group of inspired people, all working in
unison throughout the product's journey, from the bench to the bedside,"
said Andy Mehrotra, CEO and founder of EightSpokes. "Enlighten enables
teams to become masters at communicating, coordinating, and
collaborating. I'm proud to introduce it, first, to an industry working
to improve patients' lives."
About EightSpokes, Inc.
Founded by CEO Andy Mehrotra,
EightSpokes is headquartered in the heart of thriving pharmaceutical and
biotech region of Cambridge, MA. The company's flagship solution,
Enlighten, is the world's first Enterprise Project Collaboration (EPC)
software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation,
product excellence, and customer success, EightSpokes has a diverse base
of customers ranging from the world's largest pharma companies to
emerging biotechs who are presently using Enlighten for Launch
Management, Program Management and Alliance Management. For more
information, visit https://eightspokes.com/.
