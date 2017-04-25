[April 25, 2017] New IRS Scams Survey Shows Millennials Most Likely to Fall Victim LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- First Orion, provider of data and phone call transparency solutions, today announced the results of a new survey that shows Millennials are more likely than any other generation to give away personal information over the phone. Consumers will receive over 9 billion phone calls from known scammers this year. To drill in deeper, First Orion surveyed over 1,000 United States consumers and found close to 40 percent of those surveyed have been contacted by someone impersonating the IRS. Over 85 percent of respondents received a telemarketing call recently and another 75 percent received a call they believed to be a scam. According to the survey, IRS impersonations are the fraud du jour with 27 percent scam calls reported followed by cruise/vacation scams (25 percent) and bank/credit card scams (16 percent). Surprisingly, Millennials received fewer scam calls (73 percent) than Gen X (83 percent) or Baby Boomers (84 percent). However, Millennials were much more likely to give away personal information over the phone compared to any other generation. Millennials were 6x more likely to give away their credit card information (2.4 percent) and almost twice as likely (1.6 percent) to give away their social security number to a scammer over the phone. "Scammers are getting increasingly more aggressive – particularly around tax time," said Jonathan Sasse, CMO of First Orion. "Last year IRS scam calls went up 3x in the two months following tax day and we can expect more of the same this year." Other interesting survey facts include: Roughly 70 percent reeived a scam call within the past month

First Orion provides data and phone call transparency solutions across multiple platforms, world-class data solutions, in-network call control and its PrivacyStar powered application solutions. First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES) currently provides call control, call blocking, call transparency and call management solutions to millions of mobile handsets. With branded and white-labeled applications as well as in-network solutions, First Orion assists mobile carriers in protecting mobile subscribers from unwanted or unknown calls, including Scammers, robocalls and Telemarketers. First Orion is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas with offices in Seattle, Dallas and London.

