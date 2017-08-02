[April 25, 2017] New Industrial IoT Software and Services Company IOTech Aligns with Linux Foundation EdgeX Foundry™ Project Aimed at Unifying the Ecosystem for IoT Edge Solutions IOTech, a new software company established with a vision to "build and deploy the pervasive, open, and software-defined compute infrastructure for the Industrial IoT edge" and founded by industry-acknowledged leaders and specialists in real-time software platforms for edge and fog systems, today announced it was joining the Linux Foundation's EdgeX Foundry™ open source project as a founding member. With its specialist Operational Technology (OT) and Distributed Real Time and Embedded (DRE) skills base, IOTech will be a major contributor to EdgeX Foundry™ and will support the project's rapidly growing global developer community and partner ecosystem by providing a vendor-neutral source of fully commercialized versions of the EdgeX code base. IOTech will also provide a range of services for partners and customers that don't want to productize or support the code themselves or have the skills or resources to integrate their software and hardware assets. IOTech considers its own aims perfectly aligned with those of the EdgeX Foundry™, which is to accelerate global Industrial IoT market adoption by building a common open framework for IoT edge computing and an ecosystem of interoperable components that unifies the marketplace and accelerates enterprise and Industrial IoT. EdgeX Foundry™ is aligned around a common goal - the simplification and standardization of the foundation for edge computing architectures in the IoT market while still allowing the ecosystem to add significant value. Concurrently, IOTech is announcing it has joined Dell's global IoT Solutions Partner Program. Keith Steele, IOTech's CEO and the former Founder and CEO f PrismTech commented, "We are pleased to be working with Dell and I expect this to be the first of many relationships with key global IoT players large and small looking to leverage EdgeX Foundry™ as the emerging de-facto standard for IoT edge computing to facilitate an ecosystem of interoperable value-add." "We are delighted to have IOTech playing a key role in the commercialization efforts for EdgeX Foundry™" said Jason Shepherd, Director of IoT Strategy and Partnerships, Dell. "Their expertise and vendor-neutrality will allow them to help anyone in the community accelerate commercial offerings based on the EdgeX Foundry™ interoperability platform, which in turn will help accelerate adoption of the project." "IOTech is a valued member of the EdgeX Foundry™ community," said Philip DesAutels, PhD Senior Director of IoT at The Linux Foundation "By leveraging the EdgeX code base, IOTech is building on the promise of open source to deliver real value today to their customers and the greater EdgeX ecosystem." IOTech's first offering is a commercially-supported and packaged implementation of the EdgeX Foundry™ foundation and associated interoperability framework, available with a range of complementary service offerings as follows: Full commercial support and maintenance subscriptions offering service-level guarantees for customers that value premium product quality and support

Services from architectural design up to and including a full integration service to help hardware and software vendors merge their value-added product offerings with the EdgeX foundation (e.g. analytics, security system management, database)

Acceleration of the 'productised' roadmap for EdgeX Foundry™ to support new platform features

Proof of concepts and demonstrators to mitigate risk and accelerate the adoption of EdgeX

Standard or bespoke EdgeX training at one of their facilities or alternatively delivered on-site for convenience and schedule …END… About IOTech IOTech's aim is to be a leader in the global Edge and Fog Computing IoT platform market through a productized open source business model and a channel strategy incorporating the key global IoT players who are looking to leverage OT software solutions and skills or resources they do not currently possess. For additional information about IOTech visit the web site at http://www.iotechsys.com. EdgeX FoundryTM is the copyright of Linux Foundation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005818/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]