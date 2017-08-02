|
|[April 25, 2017]
|
New Industrial IoT Software and Services Company IOTech Aligns with Linux Foundation EdgeX Foundry™ Project Aimed at Unifying the Ecosystem for IoT Edge Solutions
IOTech, a new software company established with a vision to "build and
deploy the pervasive, open, and software-defined compute infrastructure
for the Industrial IoT edge" and founded by industry-acknowledged
leaders and specialists in real-time software platforms for edge and fog
systems, today announced it was joining the Linux Foundation's EdgeX
Foundry™ open source project as a founding member.
With its specialist Operational Technology (OT) and Distributed Real
Time and Embedded (DRE) skills base, IOTech will be a major contributor
to EdgeX Foundry™ and will support the project's rapidly growing global
developer community and partner ecosystem by providing a vendor-neutral
source of fully commercialized versions of the EdgeX code base. IOTech
will also provide a range of services for partners and customers that
don't want to productize or support the code themselves or have the
skills or resources to integrate their software and hardware assets.
IOTech considers its own aims perfectly aligned with those of the EdgeX
Foundry™, which is to accelerate global Industrial IoT market adoption
by building a common open framework for IoT edge computing and an
ecosystem of interoperable components that unifies the marketplace and
accelerates enterprise and Industrial IoT.
EdgeX Foundry™ is aligned around a common goal - the simplification and
standardization of the foundation for edge computing architectures in
the IoT market while still allowing the ecosystem to add significant
value.
Concurrently, IOTech is announcing it has joined Dell's global IoT
Solutions Partner Program. Keith Steele, IOTech's CEO and the former
Founder and CEO f PrismTech commented, "We are pleased to be working
with Dell and I expect this to be the first of many relationships with
key global IoT players large and small looking to leverage EdgeX
Foundry™ as the emerging de-facto standard for IoT edge computing to
facilitate an ecosystem of interoperable value-add."
"We are delighted to have IOTech playing a key role in the
commercialization efforts for EdgeX Foundry™" said Jason Shepherd,
Director of IoT Strategy and Partnerships, Dell. "Their expertise and
vendor-neutrality will allow them to help anyone in the community
accelerate commercial offerings based on the EdgeX Foundry™
interoperability platform, which in turn will help accelerate adoption
of the project."
"IOTech is a valued member of the EdgeX Foundry™ community," said Philip
DesAutels, PhD Senior Director of IoT at The Linux Foundation "By
leveraging the EdgeX code base, IOTech is building on the promise of
open source to deliver real value today to their customers and the
greater EdgeX ecosystem."
IOTech's first offering is a commercially-supported and packaged
implementation of the EdgeX Foundry™ foundation and associated
interoperability framework, available with a range of complementary
service offerings as follows:
-
Full commercial support and maintenance subscriptions offering
service-level guarantees for customers that value premium product
quality and support
-
Services from architectural design up to and including a full
integration service to help hardware and software vendors merge their
value-added product offerings with the EdgeX foundation (e.g.
analytics, security system management, database)
-
Acceleration of the 'productised' roadmap for EdgeX Foundry™ to
support new platform features
-
Proof of concepts and demonstrators to mitigate risk and accelerate
the adoption of EdgeX
-
Standard or bespoke EdgeX training at one of their facilities or
alternatively delivered on-site for convenience and schedule
About IOTech
IOTech's aim is to be a leader in the global Edge and Fog Computing IoT
platform market through a productized open source business model and a
channel strategy incorporating the key global IoT players who are
looking to leverage OT software solutions and skills or resources they
do not currently possess. For additional information about IOTech visit
the web site at http://www.iotechsys.com.
EdgeX FoundryTM is the copyright of Linux
Foundation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective
owners.
