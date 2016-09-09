|
New Colonial Life accident plan helps provide financial safety net
America's employers can offer their workers new customizable accident
protection from Colonial
Life that helps protect their financial well-being.
Accident
insurance pays benefits to help with the costs of an unexpected
injury, such as a fracture, dislocation, cut or burn. Nearly 40 million
Americans seek medical help for injuries every year1 - and
health insurance may not be enough to cover the costs for today's
financially fragile workers, says Steve Hesler, assistant vice president
in product development at Colonial Life.
"The continuing trend toward high-deductible health plans is creating a
big gap between employees' out-of-pocket health care costs and what they
have on hand in savings for emergencies," Hesler says.
The average major medical insurance deductible for high-deductible plans
is $5,000.2 Yet nearly half of Americans would have trouble
coming up with just $400 in an emergency.3
Colonial Life's new individual accident insurance plan pays higher
benefits than previous plans at competitive, affordable prices.
Employers can tailor the plan they offer to match the needs of their
employee population by selecting from three optional benefits:
-
An active lifestyles option that boosts benefits by 20 percent.
-
A well-being assistance benefit that helps pay for routine preventive
care.
-
A gunshot wound benefit for expenses from a nonfatal gunshot wound.
Employees can further customize their coverage by choosing from optional
riders for disability income for accident or accident and sickness,
critical illness, or sickness hospitalization.
Workers who choose Clonial Life's new individual accident plan also
have access to new benefits including telemedicine and treatment for
post-traumatic stress disorder from a covered accident. Employees can
select coverage for themselves only, or include family members. Coverage
is guaranteed without answering health questions, and employees can keep
their coverage if they change jobs or retire, as long as they continue
paying premiums. The plan also is compatible with health savings
accounts, typically offered alongside high-deductible health plans.
Colonial Life's individual accident plan is indemnity-based, paying a
set amount based on the injury and treatment the insured receives.
Benefits are paid directly to the insured and aren't reduced by other
insurance. Unlike Workers' Compensation, it can cover injuries off the
job as well as at work. Because the plan is voluntary, employees select
and pay for the coverage, eliminating cost to the employer.
"Employers want to provide competitive benefits plans for their workers,
but controlling costs is a major concern," Hesler says. "Offering
voluntary individual accident insurance allows them to expand their
benefits package with an affordable solution."
This is a limited policy. Coverage has exclusions and limitations
that may affect benefits payable. This coverage isn't available in all
states. Plan design and options may vary by state.
