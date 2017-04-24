[April 24, 2017] New Huntkey Signboards in Vietnam SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions and smart home solutions, together with its local distributor – Anh Ngoc Trading Technic Informatic Company Limited (ANC for short), is expanding in Vietnam with a lot of marketing activities. Four new signboards have been set up in Hanoi. Huntkey products, including power supplies, power strips and PC chassis are being sold in Vietnam. "Huntkey is a famous brand in Vietnam. Huntkey products are of top quality. We set up these big signboards, so that customers can find Huntkey easily," the shop owners said. Huntkey signboards: http://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/1.jpg Huntkey and ANC have started cooperationsince 2007. Within 10 years, Huntkey has become one of the most popular power supply brands in Vietnam. Now, Huntkey is trying to introduce its latest smart power strips to Vietnamese users. In the future, Huntkey will make constant efforts to provide more quality products and first-class service for the market. About Huntkey Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Best Buy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers. CONTACT:

Ferris Liao

+86-755-8960-6658

huntkey@huntkeydiy.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-huntkey-signboards-in-vietnam-300443834.html SOURCE Huntkey Enterprise Group

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]