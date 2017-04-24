[April 24, 2017] New Report Cites Sungard Availability Services Among Leaders in Disaster Recovery as a Service WAYNE, Pa., April 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Disaster-Recovery-As-A-Service Providers, Q2 2017. In this evaluation, Sungard AS was cited as a Leader in DRaaS. Sungard AS received the highest score for Strategy and Current Offering among the 10 vendors included in the report. It was noted for its "wide range of physical and virtual infrastructure and storage area network (SAN)-based replication," as well as for its "BC [business continuity] consulting team to help customers identify business processes and technology elements at risk and develop a risk mitigation strategy." The report also cites Sungard AS's "continuity strategy and planning, risk assessment, and business impact analysis (BIA) services," as well as its future strategy, which includes "enhanced automation and orchestration of application-level recovery." "In my view, this Forrester Wave™ report shows that we stand out for our large breadth of services not just in recovery, but also in consulting and additional services, such as Discovery and Dependency Mapping (DDM) and Assurance, our suite of continuity management tools," said Joseph George, vice president, product management at Sungard AS. "I believe that we also illustrated that we can recover to the application layer to compleent the infrastructure OS and virtualization-level cloud-based recovery capabilities, another differentiator." The Forrester Wave™ report evaluated 10 DRaaS providers on three categories divided into 26 criteria, including: Current offering: Core DRaaS offerings, recovery objective capabilities, technology support, security, self-service and management interface, and consulting services

Service strategy and corporate strategy Market presence: Installed base, revenue, revenue growth, geographic scope, customer feedback, and technology partners The full report is available online at this link. About Sungard Availability Services Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to global enterprise companies. Sungard AS partners with customers across the globe to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. Leveraging more than 35 years of experience, Sungard AS designs, builds and runs critical IT services that help customers manage complex IT, adapt quickly and build resiliency and availability. To learn more, visit www.sungardas.com or call 1-800-468-7483. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Media Contact:

Nora Hahn

Sungard Availability Services

Tel: 281-584-4616

nora.hahn@sungardas.com Sungard Availability Services is a trademark or registered trademark of SunGard Data Systems or its affiliate, used under license. The Sungard Availability Services logo by itself is a trademark or registered trademark of Sungard Availability Services Capital, Inc. or its affiliate. All other trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. The abbreviation for Sungard Availability Services is 'Sungard AS' as cited above. Please use 'Sungard AS' when abbreviating the name rather than 'Sungard' or 'SunGard,' which may confuse the reader with another separate company with a similar name. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-cites-sungard-availability-services-among-leaders-in-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-300443855.html SOURCE Sungard Availability Services

