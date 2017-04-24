[April 24, 2017] New Cedexis Solution Changes the Economics of Streaming Video through Optimization of Quality and Cost PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedexis, the leader in content and application delivery optimization for clouds, CDNs and data centers, today announced the general availability of its real-time predictive load balancing powered both by community data from its Radar Community and Quality of Service (QoS) metrics from each publisher's audience. For the first time, streaming video publishers can now ensure consistent Quality of Experience (QoE) for their viewers, while using unique algorithms to keep delivery costs to the lowest level possible. Streaming video QoS measurements were added as a complimentary feature of the Radar service in March 2017, allowing all Radar community members to quickly and easily track core video quality metrics. These QoS metrics can now be integrated into Openmix load balancing algorithms, and used to ensure that end customers receive the video Quality of Experience they expect and demand. "For years streaming video providers have wrestled with the competing challenges of providing broadcast quality experiences to their consumers, while dealing with the real costs of traffic delivery," said Ryan Windham, Cedexis CEO. "By integrating QoS metrics into our application delivery platform, Cedexis is helpng publishers around the world to thrill their viewers, while protecting their economic models with powerful, real-time traffic delivery decisioning." The Cedexis Radar community currently tracks the status of Internet delivery through 10 billion real user measurements every day. This data is then used by the Openmix global server load balancer to make real-time predictive traffic routing decisions, which ensures Cedexis customers consistent quality, and the swift avoidance of congestion and outages. Openmix algorithms – which can be adjusted and executed in just minutes by customers using simple JavaScript code – can also take into account data ingested from other sources to make optimal economic decisions. This data may include contracts with cloud providers, usage tracking from CDNs, performance data from PLM services, and others. "Cedexis has, for many years, been the go-to provider to eliminate CDN-based outages, and to ensure consistent consumer quality at a fair delivery cost," said Andrew Marshall, Cedexis Director of Product Marketing. "With the addition of customer-specific video QoS metrics, we are now enabling streaming video providers to take charge of their economic models – ensuring that end-customers receive an appropriate Quality of Experience, without breaking the bank. As Over the Top (OTT) reaches maturity, delivering economic control is every bit as important as providing Quality of Experience consistency." Radar QoS and video QoE monitoring is available completely free of charge to any and all organizations. To find out more about Cedexis application delivery solutions, please visit www.cedexis.com. About Cedexis

Cedexis provides web-scale, end-user-experience monitoring and real-time traffic routing across multiple clouds and networks. Cedexis Radar crowd sources billions of real user measurements (RUM) a day from a community of 1,000s of popular websites and mobile apps, with traffic routing services based on the insights this data provides, for the best performance, availability, or cost. . Trusted by nearly 1,000 global brands including Accor Hotels, Airbus, Cartier, Comcast, LinkedIn, Mozilla, Nissan and Shutterstock. Cedexis is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with offices in Paris, France, San Francisco, CA, Brooklyn, NY and London, UK. Press contact (USA-Canada):

