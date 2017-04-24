[April 24, 2017] New Sleep Surveys Show Big Differences Between American and Canadian Bedrooms Douglasbed.ca Uses Survey Data To Make "The Most Canadian Mattress Ever" EDMONTON, April 24, 2017 /CNW/ - Canadians are a bit different when it comes to their bedrooms - that's according to recent surveys by online Canadian mattress company, Douglasbed.ca. "So many mattress brands are designed, and made, in the USA or China," says Douglas co-founder and CEO, Sam Prochazka. "Those brands build for their own markets, and Canada is an afterthought. We started by asking Canadians about their sleep habits, and built our products from there." The surveys showed some big differences. When compared to Americans, Canadians are 62% more likely to buy firm mattresses than soft ones; Canadians overwhelmingly preferred to sleep in warmer rooms; and, Canadians are far more willing to spend more on products that are environmentally-friendly. Canaians were dramatically different when it comes to their pets' sleeping habits. While close to two-thirds of both Americans and Canadians reported owning a pet, Americans were 50% more likely to share their beds with them. The data showed more than 60% of American pet owners shared their beds with their pets, while only 42% of Canadians did the same. Perhaps most surprisingly, survey data showed that "Made in Canada" mattered slightly more to Canadians than "Made in the USA" mattered to Americans. "We used lots of data to guide our design of the Douglas mattress to make it specifically for Canadians", says Sam. The company, headquartered in Edmonton, manufactures its products in Quebec and Ontario from eco-friendly materials using energy from renewable sources. Canadians aren't unique in all cases, however. Canadians and Americans were the same when it came to dollars, with almost 50% of those surveyed citing "price" as the number one reason they hadn't bought a new mattress recently. So, what makes the Most Canadian Mattress Ever? Sam Prochazka suggests it's a combination of a great price, great comfort, eco-friendliness, and that it's 100% Made In Canada. Sam concludes, "we pioneered the online mattress business and are excited to raise the bar again with the first Canada-only online mattress brand. When an incumbent, like Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ), launches its own online mattress brand, it will have a lot of catching up to do." About Douglasbed.ca Douglas is Canada's best-price mattress company. Douglas is also an eco-friendly mattress, using ecoLightTM foams, hyper-efficient shipping, and energy from renewable sources. Every Douglas mattress comes with free shipping, a 120 night trial, free returns, and is 100% Made In Canada. Visit Douglasbed.ca for more information. SOURCE Douglas by Novosbed

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]