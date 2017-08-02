[April 22, 2017]

New Avid Media Campus Program Provides Flexible Volume Licensing and Industry Solutions for Educational Institutions

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID CONNECT – Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution, and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced Avid Media Campus, a new program that makes it easier than ever for educational institutions to access professional solutions from Avid. Offering a deeper partnership with Avid, and flexible volume licensing and deployment options, the new program helps educators better prepare the next generation of creative talents and media professionals for careers in the media and entertainment industry. Avid will showcase Avid Media Campus at the Avid booth during NAB 2017 (Booth #SU902).



With exclusive education discounts and flexible solutions specifically tailored to the needs of educational institutions, Avid Media Campus offers new options that align with official industry-recognized Avid certification. The program facilitates a deeper engagement with Avid across its comprehensive tools and workflow solutions—spanning film/video/TV, sports, graphics, journalism, music/audio production, live sound, and theater.

“The new Avid Media Campus program is allowing UCLA to expand our engagement with Avid, further our investments in Avid solutions, and implement professional industry workflows for our students,” said Jeff Burke, Assistant Dean, Technology and Innovation, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

“The Avid Media Campus program will enhance and strengthen students’ experience with the advanced tools and workflows used by real-world production facilities, significantly boosting their employment prospects,” said Daniel Sosnowski, Faculty Technical Manager at Middlesex University. “Investing in Avid NEXIS® and Interplay® | Production has enabled us to facilitate remote access to media and we’ve seen notable workflow improvements as a result.”

The program provides a foundation for colleges and universities to partner with Avid toward campus-wide production and classroom implementation based on Avid’s MediaCentral® Platform, the industry’s most open, efficient and tightly integrated platform designed for media—along with the industry’s leading creative tools that most of the top professionals rely on, including Pro Tools®, Media Composer®, and Sibelius®. Since educational funding often favors investments in support of programs that provide meaningful industry credentials, educational institutions that utilize Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions as a part of their curriculum are better positioned, and are better preparing tomorrow’s media professionals.

“Under the Avid Media Campus program, Columbia University quadrupled the number of Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius licenses to 200 of each,” said Peter Vaughan, Director of Motion Picture, Instructional and Information Technology, Columbia University School of the Arts.

“Avid Media Campus is the latest expression of how seriously we take our commitment to supporting tomorrow’s creative talents and media professionals,” said Dana Ruzicka, chief product officer, Avid. “This program helps educators everywhere—from public high schools to the world’s most highly esteemed film, music and communications institutions—upgrade their facilities to include the same advanced workflows used by enterprise-level media organizations around the globe. And with Avid’s leading community of Media Composer-trained film/video editors earning 44% more on average*, the program provides students with better income and career opportunities in the media and entertainment industry.”

Benefits of the Avid Media Campus program include:

Availability

The Avid Media Campus program is available now. For more information visit: www.avid.com/avid-for-education.

* A comprehensive membership survey designed by the Technology Committee concluded that Media Composer is used by 90% of motion picture respondents, and Pro Tools is used by 93% of sound respondents. –Motion Picture Editors Guild, Technical Advisory Committee report (October, 2014). And, according to PayScale, the average salary for a film/video editor with Media Composer skills is 44% higher than that of the total sample set.

About Avid

Through Avid Everywhere™, Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films, to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Pro Tools®, Media Composer®, Avid NEXIS™, Interplay®, ProSet™ and RealSet™, Maestro™, PlayMaker™, and Sibelius®. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2017 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid Everywhere, Avid DNxIQ, Avid Nexis, Avid Venue, Interplay, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The Interplay name is used with the permission of the Interplay Entertainment Corp. which bears no responsibility for Avid products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.





PR Contact: Avid Amy Paladino amy.paladino@avid.com +1 617-733-5121