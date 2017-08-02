|
|[April 20, 2017]
|
New Majesco Report Highlights an Ever-Widening Gap Between Insurance Leaders Taking Action and Those Who Are Not
Majesco (NYSE MKT:MJCO), a global provider of core insurance software
and consulting services for insurance business transformation, today
published the second annual strategic priorities primary research report,
Strategic
Priorities 2017 - Knowing vs. Doing. The report addresses
to key questions: Are we acting upon our knowledge of the insurance
industry and market trends? Or, are we simply educated observers?
The answers to these two questions form the crux of Majesco's second
annual Strategic Priorities survey. The responses to the survey reflect
an awareness of the pace of change that is unfolding unheralded
challenges and opportunities. Unfortunately, turning awareness into
doing, with actionable initiatives, is elusive, creating an
ever-widening gap between leaders who are taking action and those who
are not.
"In a world of rapid change, the gap between leaders and fast followers
or laggards will at some point become unsurmountable," commented Denise
Garth, Senior Vice President Strategic Marketing at Majesco. "The path
of least risk will include taking some risks. The risk to invest in new
business models, new products, and new channels can, at minimum, keep
insurers competitive. Even better, taking these risks could allow
insurers to leapfrog the competition. Because new competition does not
play by the traditional rules of the past, insurers need to be a part of
rewriting the rules for the future. There is less risk in a game where
you write the rules."
The report links the forces of change identified in Majesco's Future
Trends 2017: The Shift Gains Momentum report and the consumer
and small-medium
business research reports, with the reality of how insurers are
responding, both in terms of planning as well as doing, highlighting a
significant gap. The report notes that the insurance business models of
the past 50+ years have been based on the business assumptions,
products, processes, channels, and more, for the Silent and Baby Boomer
generations. Gen X was the first to begin to shift, with Millennials and
Gen Z putting tremendous power behind it to move it forward at a rapid
pace. The business models of the past will not meet the needs or
expectations of the future. Unfortunately, those initiatives where
insurers are actually doing something tend to be those that are
traditional areas of priority and understanding, like security, talent
and legacy system replacement rather than those that are
transformational and require new thinking, different approaches and
different business models.
The report also highlights some interesting differences between the L&A
and P&C market segments. The L&A segment has been relatively slow to
change, even seeming to be dormant with replacing legacy systems. This
is in contrast to the P&C segment, where carriers have been aggressively
replacing legacy systems. Interestingly, it is the L&A segment that
seems to be more attuned to the pace of change and is responding with
plans and action as compared to the P&C segment. This is creating an
interesting industry dynamic.
Those that adapt quickly will likely see new business heights,
contrasted to a potential death spiral among those who do not adapt.
This is reinforced in an "early trend" that highlights higher growth
potential for those focused on innovative areas. Companies that reported
strong growth in the past year were up to 17 times more likely to be
actively engaged in innovative growth activities, compared to those that
had lower growth. If the growth gap creates a wide enough chasm,
devastating business results will be seen, in similar fashion to what we
have witnessed with organizations such as Sears, Blockbuster, Macy's,
and others.
The new thought leadership paper, Strategic
Priorities 2017 - Knowing vs. Doing, is available on the
Majesco website to download, or you can request a copy via email, info@majesco.com.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 150 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco's solutions. Our market
leading software and consulting services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco's solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420006353/en/
[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]