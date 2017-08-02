[April 20, 2017] New Portal Helps Customers Protect Critical Water/Wastewater Operations Littelfuse Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today announced a new website portal (www.littelfuse.com/water) that assists water/wastewater customers to protect critical infrastructure by providing information about Littelfuse products that can withstand harsh water/wastewater conditions such as vibration, exposure to hydrogen-sulfide, extreme temperatures and high humidity. "This new portal is designed to educate customers about how to extend the life of their equipment and improve safety to protect their workers as well as infrastructure investments," explains John Collins, director of Global Marketing for industrial products at Littelfuse. "Aging infrastructure is becoming a major concern for this industry. Bluefield Research reported that in the United States alone, more than 50 percent of municipal water and wastewater infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful life." The portal provides information for six key applications within water/wastewater: treatment plants, lift stations, water towers, water well systems, odor control systems, and pumping stations. The information available includes: Product Datasheets : links to the water/wastewater product pages where users can download datasheets with speifications and manuals.

: links to the water/wastewater product pages where users can download datasheets with speifications and manuals. Capabilities Brochure : overview of water/wastewater applications and how customers can extend equipment life and protect workers.

: overview of water/wastewater applications and how customers can extend equipment life and protect workers. Motor Protection Application Guide : learn how the company's newest Bluetooth ® enabled motor protection relay protects any motor while keeping the panel door closed and workers safe from arc-flash.

: learn how the company's newest Bluetooth enabled motor protection relay protects any motor while keeping the panel door closed and workers safe from arc-flash. Water/Wastewater Product Guide: summary of products used in this industry, detailing benefits and cross reference competitor parts. For More Information Additional information about Littelfuse water/wastewater products can be found at www.littelfuse.com/water. For more information on industrial products, visit the Littelfuse website at www.littelfuse.com/industrial or call the technical support line at 1-800-832-3873. About Littelfuse Founded in 1927, Littelfuse is the world leader in circuit protection with growing global platforms in power control and sensing. The company serves global customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets with technologies including fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays and sensors. Littelfuse has over 10,000 employees in more than 40 locations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit the Littelfuse website: Littelfuse.com. Click to download high resolution image: Water/Wastewater Portal LFUS-G View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420006431/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]