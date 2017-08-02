|
New Portal Helps Customers Protect Critical Water/Wastewater Operations
Littelfuse Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today
announced a new website portal (www.littelfuse.com/water)
that assists water/wastewater customers to protect critical
infrastructure by providing information about Littelfuse products that
can withstand harsh water/wastewater conditions such as vibration,
exposure to hydrogen-sulfide, extreme temperatures and high humidity.
"This new portal is designed to educate customers about how to extend
the life of their equipment and improve safety to protect their workers
as well as infrastructure investments," explains John Collins, director
of Global Marketing for industrial products at Littelfuse. "Aging
infrastructure is becoming a major concern for this industry. Bluefield
Research reported that in the United States alone, more than 50 percent
of municipal water and wastewater infrastructure is nearing the end of
its useful life."
The portal provides information for six key applications within
water/wastewater: treatment plants, lift stations, water towers, water
well systems, odor control systems, and pumping stations. The
information available includes:
-
Product Datasheets: links to the water/wastewater product pages
where users can download datasheets with speifications and manuals.
-
Capabilities Brochure: overview of water/wastewater
applications and how customers can extend equipment life and protect
workers.
-
Motor Protection Application Guide: learn how the company's
newest Bluetooth® enabled motor protection relay protects
any motor while keeping the panel door closed and workers safe from
arc-flash.
-
Water/Wastewater Product Guide: summary of products used in
this industry, detailing benefits and cross reference competitor parts.
For More Information
Additional information about Littelfuse water/wastewater products can be
found at www.littelfuse.com/water.
For more information on industrial products, visit the Littelfuse
website at www.littelfuse.com/industrial
or call the technical support line at 1-800-832-3873.
About Littelfuse
Founded in 1927, Littelfuse is the world leader in circuit protection
with growing global platforms in power control and sensing. The company
serves global customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial
markets with technologies including fuses, semiconductors, polymers,
ceramics, relays and sensors. Littelfuse has over 10,000 employees in
more than 40 locations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For
more information, please visit the Littelfuse website: Littelfuse.com.
