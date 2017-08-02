|
New Series Warns of Increased Hunger Due to Climate Change
A new series, The Hunger Reports, released today by Bread for the World
Institute warns that climate change is already impacting global hunger
as well as agriculture in the United States.
"Many Americans do not think of climate change as a cause of hunger,"
said Asma Lateef, director of Bread for the World Institute. "Yet
changing climate patterns are resulting in droughts, floods, and other
extreme weather events across the globe. People are no longer able to
grow food in places they have been farming for generations. Climate
change is a contributing factor to the strife and famine we are
witnessing today."
To make matters worse, it's the people who were already poor and
marginalized who are now being hardest hit by the effects of climate
change. If left unabated, climate change will continue to increase
hunger and poverty around the world. Climate change not only affects
people in Somalia and other countries suffering hunger crises, but also
environmental conditions in the United States.
"Climate change is a sort of amplifier of all the weaknesses and
fractures within our world already. It makes it much, much harder to
cope with what are already very difficult problems," said Bill McKibben,
environmentalist and founder of 350.org in a new video released toda.
"The most fundamental human needs, food, water, are now at risk in a way
that they've never been at risk before."
The Hunger Reports video, "Too
Wet, Too Dry, Too Hungry," debuts in time for the celebration of
Earth Day and the National March for Science, both on April 22, and the
People's Climate Movement March on April 29. The video anchors a new
series based on the award-winning Hunger Report 2017: Fragile
Environments, Resilient Communities, published by Bread for the
World Institute.
"Progress in recent decades shows that ending hunger is possible within
our lifetimes," Lateef added. "However, the world will not be able to
end hunger without addressing the causes of climate change. And we must
help people become more resilient to the damage already caused by
changing climate patterns."
Watch "Too Wet, Too Dry, Too Hungry" at www.hungerreports.org.
Bread for the World (www.bread.org)
is a collective Christian voice urging our nation's decision makers to
end hunger at home and abroad.
