[April 20, 2017] New Study Finds Americans Are Overwhelmed with Stress this Moving Season AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer temperatures signal the arrival of America's busiest season: moving season. According to a new survey released by SpareFoot.com, the largest marketplace for storage, Americans have moved an average of six times throughout their lives. The U.S. Census Bureau projects 40 million Americans will add another home to their list this year, with 65 percent moving between Memorial Day and Labor Day. SpareFoot explored the effects of moving and decluttering, from its impact on relationships to psychological repercussions. The findings reveal that Americans of all ages struggle to part with sentimental items and view the entire moving process as stressful. Americans agree that moving with a partner can be tough on relationships - 58 percent feel moving is a bigger challenge than wedding planning! Further, 31 percent of Americans who have moved in with a partner– including 46 percent of Millennials – have had some of their worst arguments while movig. Moving is especially stressful for parents. Prior to a move, 69 percent of American parents claim they prioritize their child's needs over their significant other's needs. Additionally, the actual process of moving with children is longer according to participants – up to eight days longer, on average. Wading through the sentimental value of their child's belongings may also contribute to a longer move; 81 percent of parents admit they have kept a child's possession, even when given permission to get rid of it. To access more study results, read tips on moving, decluttering and organization, access checklists on moving to a new city and more, visit: https://www.sparefoot.com/moving/. About SpareFoot SpareFoot.com is the largest marketplace for storage, making it easier to move and store your stuff. Our website lets you find and compare the best storage deals near you, and instantly rent online or by phone for free. With the most up-to-date information on storage available, SpareFoot makes finding your stuff a home the easiest thing to cross off your to-do list. Methodological Notes: The SpareFoot Moving Season Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 adult Americans, ages 18+, between March 8th and March 15th, 2017, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult population 18 and older. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-finds-americans-are-overwhelmed-with-stress-this-moving-season-300442820.html SOURCE SpareFoot

