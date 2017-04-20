[April 20, 2017] New Startup WestCongress Insurance Services Launches Operations Using OneShield Software's "As-A-Service" Platform MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2017 /CNW/ -- The experienced management team of WestCongress Insurance Services LLC (West Congress) of Detroit, MI, a newly-launched managing general agent (MGA), knew leveraging a cloud based "As-A-Service" platform would allow the company to ramp-up product and service offerings rapidly — creating a competitive advantage by enhancing speed-to-market capabilities for its coast-to-coast network of brokers and agents. After an extensive search of the market, WestCongress chose OneShield Market Solutions for MGAs, a solution designed specifically for the specialized needs of the MGA market. Focusing first on the rapid deployment of the policy management module, WestCongress quickly opted to implement the claims module to meet the stringent claims management requirements of Lloyd's of London. "OneShield's ability to deliver our system from the cloud in a rapid manner was appealing to us," says Edward LaFramboise, President of WestCongress. "Their commercial lines expertise and industry knowledge — coupled with a scalable system that is clearly architected for our type of business, gives us confidence as we move forward." The "As-A-Service" (AAS) cloud offering allows WestCongress and other MGAs to focus on their business while OneShield focuses on managing the technology, including updates and enhancements. OneShield's AAS approach also gives WestCongress the ability to leverage the platform's built-in content and workflows, as well as its self-service web portal capabilities for producers and other third-parties using intuitive and self-administering tools. WestCongress serves diverse and specialized markets, including general liability and excess insurance for the energy, artisan contractor and security industries. As a result, quickly rolling out ne offerings is critically important for the company. "I was particularly impressed with how OneShield's solution can deploy lines of business using a spreadsheet rating system," says LaFramboise. Rather than coding algorithms into a rating engine, OneShield's platform simply embeds the spreadsheets into the back-end of the system — significantly slashing development and product deployment time. OneShield Market Solutions' MGA platform delivers a secure and configurable end-to-end system that empowers team members to record prospective accounts, manage submissions, rate, generate proposals, track carrier clearance and even bind multiple lines of business for multiple carriers — complete with automated workflows and rules designed for MGAs. "We're thrilled to welcome WestCongress Insurance Services to the OneShield family, and to be working alongside the WestCongress team", says Liza Smith, SVP Global Sales & Marketing. "Our transaction-based pricing model for cloud-based solutions is a clear disrupter in the industry and it was among the key factors attracting WestCongress Insurance Services' attention." "Allowing organizations to pay as they grow embodies our goal to be a trusted partner," adds Smith. "By offering a true Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, we can ensure rapid and on-going maintenance and upgrades. Combined with transaction pricing, that is proving to be a welcome differentiator in this market." About OneShield Software OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 46 products in production across the P&C, Life, Health and Specialty Insurance markets. Ready to transform your business? It all starts with a conversation. To learn more, visit www.OneShield.com. About WestCongress Insurance Services WestCongress Insurance Services LLC of Detroit, MI, is a premier provider of insurance solutions for specialized markets, including energy contractors, security firms and roofing and artisan contractors. The WestCongress team brings over 100 years of experience to this arena. In addition, it is a cover holder for Lloyd's of London, allowing it to access the resources of the world's most esteemed insurance marketplace. To learn more, visit www.WestCongress.com.

