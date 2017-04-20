[April 20, 2017] New online portal gives Canadians access to traffic data for NEB-regulated pipelines CALGARY, April 20, 2017 /CNW/ - The National Energy Board (NEB) is launching a new and interactive online tool that provides Canadians with information on what products are moving through NEB-regulated pipelines. The Pipeline Portal provides easy-to-use information on what has been shipped on most large NEB-pipelines since 2006. Where available, data is provided at key points, including every international export/import point. Some companies are exempt from filing pipeline traffic data. The NEB is currently reviewing all exemptions to these filing requirements with the goal of maximizing data transparency. To see what is moving through key pipelines and learn more about the major pipelines regulated by the NEB, visit the Canada's pipeline system portal. As an example of some of the information available on the Pipeline Portal, did you know that: The TransCanada Mainline is used to import natural gas at four different points? ( Emerson, MB and Chippawa, Emerson and Niagara in Ontario )

and Chippawa, and Niagara in ) Over the last 10 years, Keystone Pipeline has been moving less domestic light oil and more domestic heavy oil?

Westcoast's BC System delivers gas into Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. at Sunset Creek and natural gasmoves between the two systems at the NOVA/Gordondale point?

Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline imports and exports natural gas at St. Stephen, NB ? The NEB is committed to increasing the amount of energy and pipeline information available to the public, and this new Pipeline Portal complements information already published by the NEB. This includes a recently launched Interactive Pipeline Map, a regularly updated Safety and Environmental Performance Dashboard, and detailed financial analysis of Canada's Pipeline Transportation System. Quote:

"Canada is a vast nation with a diverse energy mix. A better understanding of what energy is produced, as well as how, when and where it's transported will lead to a more informed energy dialogue across the country." - Peter Watson, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, National Energy Board Quick Facts: The traffic data available on the NEB's new, easy-to-use pipeline portal includes: The type of product (e.g. heavy oil, natural gas) that is moving through the pipeline

The amount of product moving at key points on the line (based on physical movements, not just contractual exchanges of energy)

The approximate capacity of each pipeline

Daily data for natural gas pipelines, and monthly data for oil pipelines Associated Links: Pipeline Portal

More information on the NEB's review of exemptions to the filing requirements of the Toll Information Regulations The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada's energy industry. It regulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest with safety as its primary concern. For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit www.neb-one.gc.ca SOURCE National Energy Board

