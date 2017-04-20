[April 20, 2017] New Water Filter Systems Aim To Combat Fluoride, Lead And Other Common Chemicals Found In Community Water Supplies DELAND, Fla., April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the increasing threat to public health that problems like lead contamination and over-fluoridation are posing nationwide, Pelican Water Systems announces the release of its latest water filtration system: the Compact Lead/Fluoride Water Filter System. Designed with the challenges facing modern households, the filtration system targets chlorine, chloramine, fluoride, and dangerous contaminants to provide cleaner, spring-like water in every tap. The intuitive compact design makes this filter easy to install and use, even if consumers don't live in a large home. The two-stage system can fit in tight quarters, ensuring that homes with limited space still enjoy the benefits of fluoride and lead reduction. The filter is perfect for condos, apartments, and small cottages, and can also be installed in boats or RVs. Fewer parts also man that families do not need to worry about costly long-term maintenance or a frustrating installation process – the Compact Lead/Fluoride Water Filter System is a breeze to install in just minutes. In addition to reducing the amount of lead of fluoride in tap water, the new system also filters out 99% of chlorine and chloramine. Excessive chlorine can dry out and damage skin and hair, and chlorinated water has an unpleasant odor. By eliminating more chlorine from water, users can enjoy softer skin and richer hair free from the harsh effects of chemicals. The Compact Lead/Fluoride Water Filter System also filters incoming water at the point-of-entry, creating zero wasted water or chemical discharge. It's the sustainable option for concerned families who choose to take action in response to higher reported levels of lead in the country's water. Protect children from developmental delay or learning difficulties by choosing Pelican Water Systems' Compact Lead/Fluoride Water Filter System. About Pelican Water Systems

PelicanWater.com is the official, factory-direct retail website for Pelican Water Systems, providing professional knowledge and leading technologies in whole house water filtration, countertop water filtration systems, UV bacteria disinfection systems, and salt-free water softening and conditioning systems. Pelican Water products use cutting-edge technology to enable customers to go green by eliminating wasteful and harmful salt brine discharge that is polluting our valuable fresh water resources. Pelican Water is also proud to offer under-counter reverse osmosis systems that are small enough for practical use in RVs and marine vessels. Pelican Water continues to be the global market leader in salt-free water softening systems. For more information about Pelican Water Systems, visit PelicanWater.com. Contact:

Iain Whyte

1-386-469-7934

iainw@pelicanwater.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-water-filter-systems-aim-to-combat-fluoride-lead-and-other-common-chemicals-found-in-community-water-supplies-300442465.html SOURCE Pelican Water Systems

