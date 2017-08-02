|
|[April 20, 2017]
New Better Dispensing Blog from Nordson EFD Distills 50+ Years of Know-How to Improve Manufacturing Process Control
Nordson
EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN),
the world's leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer,
introduces the Better
Dispensing™ blog. The goal of the new blog is to share
dispensing knowledge and help engineers improve process control.
Since 1963, Nordson EFD has helped thousands of manufacturers produce
higher quality parts in less time, with less fluid waste, by delivering
dispensing solutions with best-in-class performance, quality, and
precision.
"We want to share all of the dispensing expertise cultivated at Nordson
EFD during the last 50+ years in the hope that it inspires our audience
to optimize their dispensing applications to achieve the best possible
results," said Rhonda Mitchell, Global Marketing Communications Manager,
Nordson EFD. "We also hope the blog helps our audience understand how to
address challenges they may find in their dispensing process."
After analyzing several metrics, including the effects of a Better
Dispensing newsletter and How-To
video series launched last year, Nordson EFD blog posts will fall
into three main categories:
-
New Technology Features - More detail about the innovative features of
new dispensing technology and how those features benefit users.
-
Fluid Application Stories - Based on documented applications, these
stories provide information about specific fluids, deposit
requirements, and how EFD solutions meet the needs of specific
applications.
-
How-To Dispensing Best Practices - Insight ino how to adjust a
process to achieve the most exact, repeatable deposits possible.
Anyone with dispensing-related questions, pain points, or ideas that
might make good topics for the Better Dispensing blog are encouraged to
email marketing@nordsonefd.com.
Visit the Nordson EFD Better Dispensing Blog at nordsonefd.com/blog.
For more information, contact us via facebook.com/NordsonEFD,
or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd,
email us at info@nordsonefd.com,
or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision
fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and
automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same
amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part,
every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide
variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower
their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include
high-quality syringe
barrels and cartridges
for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide
variety of fittings,
couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical,
biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a
leading formulator of specialty solder
pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics
industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and
systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings,
polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing
and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products
are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global
sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable,
consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing.
Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has
operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson
on the web at nordson.com,
twitter.com/Nordson_Corp
or facebook.com/nordson.
