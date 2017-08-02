[April 20, 2017] New Better Dispensing Blog from Nordson EFD Distills 50+ Years of Know-How to Improve Manufacturing Process Control Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world's leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the Better Dispensing™ blog. The goal of the new blog is to share dispensing knowledge and help engineers improve process control. Since 1963, Nordson EFD has helped thousands of manufacturers produce higher quality parts in less time, with less fluid waste, by delivering dispensing solutions with best-in-class performance, quality, and precision. "We want to share all of the dispensing expertise cultivated at Nordson EFD during the last 50+ years in the hope that it inspires our audience to optimize their dispensing applications to achieve the best possible results," said Rhonda Mitchell, Global Marketing Communications Manager, Nordson EFD. "We also hope the blog helps our audience understand how to address challenges they may find in their dispensing process." After analyzing several metrics, including the effects of a Better Dispensing newsletter and How-To video series launched last year, Nordson EFD blog posts will fall into three main categories: New Technology Features - More detail about the innovative features of new dispensing technology and how those features benefit users.

Fluid Application Stories - Based on documented applications, these stories provide information about specific fluids, deposit requirements, and how EFD solutions meet the needs of specific applications.

How-To Dispensing Best Practices - Insight ino how to adjust a process to achieve the most exact, repeatable deposits possible. marketing@nordsonefd.com. Visit the Nordson EFD Better Dispensing Blog at nordsonefd.com/blog. For more information, contact us via facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email us at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484. About Nordson EFD Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry. About Nordson Corporation Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005108/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]