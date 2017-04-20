[April 20, 2017] New Strategic Partnership Announcement NEW YORK, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to be a top Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solution provider, CheckPoint Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Infor, an enterprise software provider and strategic technology partner for more than 90,000 organizations worldwide. With its robust portfolio of Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management (dEPM) products, Infor works to help organizations across numerous industries capture critical data in real time while providing an elite user experience – from a rich user interface to a robust integration covering processes from the transaction level to reporting. Its software is purpose-built for specific industries, providing product suites designed to help CFOs to run their financial business on their terms. Global organizations are constantly looking to improve their financial planning and reporting mechanisms, needing responsive, flexible and often custom solutions. It's no secret the rapid pace of change impacts different industries in different ways. With this new parnership, stakeholders will have more options to address their specific situation, leveraging Infor's progressive technology and CheckPoint's extensive EPM expertise. "Infor has developed an end-to-end EPM/BI solution and is eager to offer the market another integrated option. CheckPoint is excited to be one of the selected partners to work with customers to help them unlock the value of their information from transaction to reporting," said Tim Halk, Managing Partner of CheckPoint Consulting. "CheckPoint has a deep knowledge and expertise in EPM and BI, which should prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future customers," said Neil Wilson, vice president, Global Alliances, Infor. "This partnership aligns with our core strategy on many fronts and can help provide our mutual customers with greater insight to make more informed decisions across the enterprise." About Infor Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com. About CheckPoint CheckPoint, an Infor Alliance Partner, is a privately held firm focused on providing complete Enterprise Performance Management and Business Intelligence solutions to Global 100 companies. www.checkpointllc.com Media Contact: Jenna Dougherty, CheckPoint Consulting: 571-218-9272 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-strategic-partnership-announcement-300442004.html SOURCE CheckPoint Consulting, LLC

