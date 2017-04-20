[April 20, 2017] New WatchGuard Access Point Brings Secure, High-Performance Wi-Fi Outdoors SEATTLE, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a leader in advanced network security solutions, today announced the AP322, a new high-performance cloud-ready outdoor access point (AP). Sporting a ruggedized IP67 enclosure with 3x3 MIMO and 802.11ac support, it extends the benefits of WatchGuard's Wi-Fi Cloud to the raw outdoors and is perfect for stadiums, schools, open-air cafes and malls, hotel pool areas and more. In any environment, organizations can now leverage the simplicity and scalability of WatchGuard APs combined with a powerful cloud-based security solution. "Wi-Fi Cloud delivers the most comprehensive set of features for the price, including a patented Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) solution, marketing tools and location-based analytics," said Ryan Orsi, director of secure Wi-Fi solutions at WatchGuard Technologies. "With the addition of AP322, we're helping customers extend that security and performance to outdoor environments. Now there's a complete, cost-effective package for organizations looking to simplify the deployment, management and security of their Wi-Fi networks inside or out." The WatchGuard AP322 delivers dual concurrent 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz band radios, with data rates up to 1.3 Gbps and 450 Mbps, respectively. This high-speed connection delivers faster downloads and more responsive Internet performance. With three spatial streams per radio (3x3 MIMO), it also offers greater bandwidth and performance for large user groups simultaneously accessing the service. Two gigabit Ethernet ports allow an additional AP to be added for extended service, and support for PoE+ offers easy installation and flexibility. "One of the biggest challenges when offering Wi-Fi to customers is te complexity of mixing vendor gear and management platforms – it can become a mashup of technology. WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud eliminates that complexity and delivers a centralized, cloud-based solution with all the analytical bells and whistles needed to securely manage high-performance Wi-Fi," said William Brown, managing partner, AlamoTG, LLC. "The AP322 is yet another customer-focused offering from WatchGuard that further streamlines the Wi-Fi delivery process and extends powerful features into outdoor environments. We've already begun rolling these new APs out to clients and the initial performance testing has been fantastic." WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud is a secure, scalable and feature-rich Wi-Fi management platform. When deployed with WatchGuard APs, it delivers powerful WIPS security, in-depth guest and airspace analytics, and invaluable marketing and guest engagement tools. Architected from the ground up to focus on ease of deployment and administration, Wi-Fi Cloud simplifies even the most complex aspects of Wi-Fi management, making fast, secure, and intelligent Wi-Fi accessible to organizations of all types and sizes. For more information about WatchGuard's APs and the new AP322, visit http://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-products/access-points/. For more information on WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud, visit www.watchguard.com/wgrd-products/access-points/cloud-managed. About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, providing best-in-class Unified Threat Management, Next Generation Firewall, secure Wi-Fi, and network intelligence products and services to more than 75,000 customers worldwide. The company's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for Distributed Enterprises and SMBs. WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com. For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter, @WatchGuard on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Media Contacts: Chris Warfield

