|[April 19, 2017]
New Analyst to Drive Research for Worldwide Industry and Company Size Spending Guide at IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today announced Stacey
Soohoo has joined as Research Manager for IDC's Customer
Insights & Analysis team. In this role, Soohoo will be
responsible for developing research for one of IDC's core IT Spending
Guides, the Worldwide
Semiannual IT Spending Guide: Industry and Company Size. She will
also be contributing to some of IDC's other Spending Guides, which focus
on 3rd
Platform and Innovation
Accelerator technologies.
Click
toTweet: Meet new industry analyst heading the Worldwide
Semiannual #IT Spending Guide: Industry & Co. Size, Stacey Soohoo:
bit.ly/2oDSaOI
In her previous research analyst roles, Soohoo was responsible for
developing market spending models and IT forecasts to support various
clients in their overall market strategies and improve their sales
planning efforts. Stacey has an extensive background in competitor
analysis and was heavily involved in various consulting engagements
focused on helping businesses develop benchmarks. Prior to joining IDC,
Soohoo worked at Emerson Hospital as a Healthcare Business and Data
Analyst and was responsible for developing strategies related to quality
and cost improvements for healthcare practices. Soohoo worked with
physician leaders on Medicare/Medicaid initiatives and well as
population health initiatives focused on monitoring and improving the
quality of health in patients within the metro area.
Soohoo graduated with a Masters in Economics and an MBA from Boston
University's Questrom School of Management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stacey to the team and look forward to
collaborating with her on the industry, Third Platform, and Innovation
Accelerator industry research. Her relevant technology, quantitative,
and research experience will be a key asset to our team and our clients
who rely on our robust market models and analysis to drive strategic IT
decisions," said Jessica
Goepfert, program director, Customer Insights & Analysis.
To arrange a one-on-one briefing with Stacey Soohoo, please contact
Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.
