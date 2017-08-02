New Analyst to Drive Research for Worldwide Industry and Company Size Spending Guide at IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced Stacey Soohoo has joined as Research Manager for IDC's Customer Insights & Analysis team. In this role, Soohoo will be responsible for developing research for one of IDC's core IT Spending Guides, the Worldwide Semiannual IT Spending Guide: Industry and Company Size. She will also be contributing to some of IDC's other Spending Guides, which focus on 3rd Platform and Innovation Accelerator technologies.

Soohoo graduated with a Masters in Economics and an MBA from Boston University's Questrom School of Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stacey to the team and look forward to collaborating with her on the industry, Third Platform, and Innovation Accelerator industry research. Her relevant technology, quantitative, and research experience will be a key asset to our team and our clients who rely on our robust market models and analysis to drive strategic IT decisions," said Jessica Goepfert, program director, Customer Insights & Analysis.

