[April 19, 2017]

New HfS Report Attests to Persistent Systems' Growing Momentum in Salesforce Ecosystem

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Persistent Systems, a Salesforce Certified Platinum Partner, is among the select companies featured in HfS Blueprint Report: Salesforce Services 2017. The report outlines trends in service delivery, and profiles twelve of the leading service providers in this increasingly dynamic market segment. It identified key selection criteria which included the ability to understand enterprise clients' business imperatives and provide timely and flexible services.



The Blueprint reports that Persistent's Salesforce services business is in the high growth stage, with the company continuing to invest in growth opportunities to achieve greater success.

Early this year, Persistent achieved the Salesforce Platinum Consulting partner status. Persistent has been a member of the Salesforce Partner Program for the past eight years. Persistent has successfully completed more than 350 projects on the Salesforce platform with customer satisfaction score of 9.51/10, according to HfS' data.

Commentary and Highlights by Khalda De Souza, Research Director about Persistent Systems from the HfS Report:

"Persistent Systems serves clients in many industry sectors, with a strong focus on healthcare. They invest in tools, including a healthcare accelerator tool, and the Physician and Patient Relationship Management, which has Fullforce Industry Solution designation. Moreover, Persistent helps drive innovation within the Salesforce development community, here it helps software vendors to develop SaaS products using the Salesforce platform."

Persistent Systems' strengths highlighted in the report include:

Quality of account management

Strong resources

Incorporate client feedback

Vision for Salesforce effectiveness

Quote from Don Lynch, SVP Worldwide Alliances at Salesforce:

"We're thrilled that Persistent Systems is recognized as an important Salesforce partner by HfS and is helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways," said Don Lynch, SVP, Worldwide Alliances, Salesforce. "We work closely with Persistent to ensure our mutual customers benefit from their proven healthcare industry expertise with the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform."

Quote from Sudhir Kulkarni, President Digital at Persistent Systems:

"Salesforce is a phenomenal partner and that's certainly reflected in this report from HfS. Being a Platinum Partner has allowed us to work closely with Salesforce in driving our vision of Software 4.0 - a world in which organizations move from being software-enabled to being software-driven. Healthcare is one of the most compelling areas for this. We've collaborated with Salesforce in the early development and deployment of Salesforce Health Cloud and solutions, and we're using it to work on cutting-edge projects around the world."

