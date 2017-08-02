[April 19, 2017] New Analytics Capabilities Help LiveAction Simplify Network Management LiveAction, a global leader in IT network management, visualization and analytics software, today announced new capabilities in its network performance management platform, LiveNX. In addition to integration with Cisco APIC-EM, LiveNX has enhanced its data analytics capabilities to simplify network performance management. The LiveNX platform helps enterprise network engineers, network operators and managed service providers maximize existing network investments and accelerate SD-WAN deployments with key capabilities including: API-based integration with SD-WAN controllers to improve visibility for planning, deployment and operation of WAN/SD-WAN infrastructures.

End-to-end visualization of the network with application and user-level awareness.

A topological view that goes from a global view down to an individual device view, which helps rapid issue resolution without requiring command line interface changes.

Complete multi-vendor network insights through support of additional devices such as firewalls, wireless, LAN and access points. "As businesses accelerate digital transformation, primarily through bandwidth-intensive cloud, voice and video applications, it's putting a stress on network performance," said Walter Scott, CEO, LiveAction. "With network downtime costing businesses $300,000 per hour, the new analytics, visualization and device support capabilities in LiveNX version 6.1 reduce downtime and fine tune network performance that directly impacts the end user experience." New capabilities in LiveNX that are now available include: Advanced Visualization: The site-to-site taffic visualizer is represented in new, eye catching diagrams that easily identify problems and speed network troubleshooting. LiveNX's application and user-level awareness results in faster meantime-to-repair (MTTR). Also, LiveNX's LDAP integration streamlines and automates time consuming administrative tasks. Integration with Cisco™ APIC-EM™: LiveNX is now integrated with the Cisco Application Policy and Infrastructure Controller - Enterprise Module (APIC-EM). This enables users to visualize Cisco's IWAN solution from the LiveNX dashboard and easily provision a new site, add devices for monitoring, validate deployments, and efficiently manage on-going network operations. Patented, extended visibility and control: Going beyond its ability to provide a holistic view of the network, LiveNX has a patented approach to capturing, storing and visualizing high-fidelity network data. Also, its extended visibility into SDN controllers with API-based integrations simplifies access to additional network information, manages network flow for intelligent networking, and enables partners and developers to easily integrate their applications to the platform. Flexible and customizable dashboards: LiveNX features three new and simple to use dashboards. The Status dashboard provides a high-level view of network health. The WAN interactive dashboard shows three dimensions: sites, applications, and service providers. And the System dashboard monitors LiveNX components and performs system diagnostics. Additionally, the dashboards can be configured to meet specific network monitoring needs. To download a free 14-day trial of LiveNX, go to http://www.liveaction.com/download or to learn more about LiveNX, register at http://www.liveaction.com/go/6.1-webinar for a free live webinar on April 25 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. About LiveAction LiveAction simplifies the network for a better digital experience by providing continuous insight, service assurance and control of enterprise networks. Our award-winning network performance analytics platform, LiveNX, offers a deep understanding of networks and applies situational awareness to accelerate employee productivity and boost customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.liveaction.com. Start your free trial at www.liveaction.com/download. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005416/en/

