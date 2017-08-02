|
New Analytics Capabilities Help LiveAction Simplify Network Management
LiveAction,
a global leader in IT network management, visualization and analytics
software, today announced new capabilities in its network performance
management platform, LiveNX. In addition to integration with Cisco
APIC-EM, LiveNX has enhanced its data analytics capabilities to simplify
network performance management.
The LiveNX platform helps enterprise network engineers, network
operators and managed service providers maximize existing network
investments and accelerate SD-WAN deployments with key capabilities
including:
-
API-based integration with SD-WAN controllers to improve visibility
for planning, deployment and operation of WAN/SD-WAN infrastructures.
-
End-to-end visualization of the network with application and
user-level awareness.
-
A topological view that goes from a global view down to an individual
device view, which helps rapid issue resolution without requiring
command line interface changes.
-
Complete multi-vendor network insights through support of additional
devices such as firewalls, wireless, LAN and access points.
"As businesses accelerate digital transformation, primarily through
bandwidth-intensive cloud, voice and video applications, it's putting a
stress on network performance," said Walter Scott, CEO, LiveAction.
"With network downtime costing businesses $300,000 per hour, the new
analytics, visualization and device support capabilities in LiveNX
version 6.1 reduce downtime and fine tune network performance that
directly impacts the end user experience."
New capabilities in LiveNX that are now available include:
Advanced Visualization: The site-to-site taffic visualizer is
represented in new, eye catching diagrams that easily identify problems
and speed network troubleshooting. LiveNX's application and user-level
awareness results in faster meantime-to-repair (MTTR). Also, LiveNX's
LDAP integration streamlines and automates time consuming administrative
tasks.
Integration with Cisco™ APIC-EM™: LiveNX is now integrated with
the Cisco Application Policy and Infrastructure Controller - Enterprise
Module (APIC-EM). This enables users to visualize Cisco's IWAN solution
from the LiveNX dashboard and easily provision a new site, add devices
for monitoring, validate deployments, and efficiently manage on-going
network operations.
Patented, extended visibility and control: Going beyond its
ability to provide a holistic view of the network, LiveNX has a patented
approach to capturing, storing and visualizing high-fidelity network
data. Also, its extended visibility into SDN controllers with API-based
integrations simplifies access to additional network information,
manages network flow for intelligent networking, and enables partners
and developers to easily integrate their applications to the platform.
Flexible and customizable dashboards: LiveNX features three new
and simple to use dashboards. The Status dashboard provides a high-level
view of network health. The WAN interactive dashboard shows three
dimensions: sites, applications, and service providers. And the System
dashboard monitors LiveNX components and performs system diagnostics.
Additionally, the dashboards can be configured to meet specific network
monitoring needs.
About LiveAction
LiveAction simplifies the network for a better digital experience by
providing continuous insight, service assurance and control of
enterprise networks. Our award-winning network performance analytics
platform, LiveNX, offers a deep understanding of networks and applies
situational awareness to accelerate employee productivity and boost
customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.liveaction.com.
