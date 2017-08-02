[April 19, 2017] New DocsCorp White Paper Analyzes Business Risks from Invisible Documents in Enterprise Content Management Systems DocsCorp (www.docscorp.com), a leading provider of document productivity tools, has published a comprehensive white paper entitled "Invisible Documents: A Serious Risk to Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Compliance and Productivity." It presents an up-to-date analysis of how hidden files, which do not show up in searches, undermine investment in an ECM while also posing a serious threat to a company's professional reputation. DocsCorp President and Co-Founder, Dean Sappey, advocates that all businesses that use an ECM - particularly in legal, financial, and government organizations - need to be aware of the potential threats posed by invisible documents. "Businesses have made considerable investments in document management and search technologies, but our experience with thousands of organizations globally has shown that at least 20-30% of documents in a DMS are non-searchable. This lack of transparency represents a significant risk to any business since its reputation and financial well-being could be impacted simply by failing to produce a specific document on demand," said Mr. Sappey. The white paper is available for download from the DocsCorp website. It is also being promoted by Microsoft Azure as part of a North American partnership with DocsCorp. About DocsCorp DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. The DocsCorp product suite is built to drive business efficiency and increase the value of existing technology investment. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. More than 3,500 organizations rely on DocsCorp software every day. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on Twitter at @DocsCorp. DocsCorp PITTSBURGH

PORTLAND (OR)

LONDON

SYDNEY

