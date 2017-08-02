|
|[April 19, 2017]
|
New Standard for Cybercrime Investigation Launches as Cybercrime Investigation Body Of Knowledge
CIBOK Editorial Committee today announced its establishment and the 1st
edition "Cybercrime Investigation Body Of Knowledge" (CIBOK) published
work. CIBOK is designed to provide a new standard for law enforcement
organizations and enterprises around the globe with knowledge, skills
and behaviors required to solve or prevent today's complex and
sophisticated cybercrime. The CIBOK first edition publication
is available in English and Japanese.
"As cybercrime evolves from individuals seeking attention and
demonstrating their capabilities to organized and syndicated activities
of sophisticated goal-oriented actors, it is important to change our
focus to understanding the objectives and motivations of the crimes,"
said Shane Shook, the chief editor of CIBOK and the chair of Cybercrime
Investigation Body Of Knowledge Editorial Committee. "Crime is
investigated in terms of means, motives and opportunity to identify
perpetrators. Cyber investigations, however, have traditionally focused
on tools, techniques and procedures. The CIBOK is intended to weld the
best efficiencies of traditional and cyber investigative approaches, and
to provide a standard that demonstrates the convergence of societal and
corporate understanding of cybercriminal activity. This is step one of
what we hope will become coordination and cooperation between public and
private sector approaches to addressing global cybercrimes."
CIBOK descries the needs, background and requirements for security
researchers to assist law enforcement, and for corporate risk managers
to investigate cybercrimes. The book seeks to fulfill these five
objectives:
-
Popularize and promote a global commonsense, and consistent, approach
to cybercrime investigations.
-
Positioning of systematized practices for defining the scope of
cybercrime investigations.
-
Characterizing through demonstration the content that should be put
into practice in cybercrime investigations.
-
Providing structural guidance for utilizing CIBOK as an investigation
asset to plan, conduct, and review cybercrime investigations.
-
Demonstrating the organizational and individual skills and knowledge
development needed for cybercrime investigations.
The CIBOK first edition was planned, coordinated and sponsored by Trend
Micro, and has been written, reviewed and compiled by 12 experts from
various industries as joint forces, including law firms, law enforcement
and academia. The CIBOK Editorial Committee will take over copyright and
management of CIBOK from Trend Micro.
And a general incorporated association will be established to continue
to update CIBOK as public property, and the association will plan to
develop a certification program and a related training.
And the CIBOK first edition will be planned to sell from May, 2017. To
purchase a copy of the CIBOK book and to learn more about the
organization, please visit CIBOK web site.
www.cibok.org.
About CIBOK Editorial Committee
The CIBOK
Editorial Committee is organized by 12 experienced legal, judicial and
industry leaders, and assigned by a steering committee of industry and
legal professionals formed in 2016 with the goal of helping to protect
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) assets and operations of
society from cybercrime.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005066/en/
[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]