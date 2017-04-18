[April 18, 2017] New Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70 NEWARK, N.J., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to introduce a new LUMIX DC-ZS70 as a new model in the popular "Travel Zoom" ZS series. By upgrading the sensor to 20.3-megapixel resolution, the LUMIX ZS70 boasts a 30x optical zoom (35mm camera equivalent: 24-720mm) packed in a pocket-sized body while enabling 4K VIDEO/4K PHOTO capture. The new tiltable rear monitor allows users enjoy a variety of selfie shots including 4K selfies and panoramic selfies. The versatile ultra-wide-angle 24mm 30x optical zoom LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR lens is useful in virtually all situations. Having passed Leica's stringent standards, the LUMIX ZS70 boasts exceptional optical performance with stunning clarity and minimum distortion and flare. The new 20.3-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS sensor and Venus Engine image processor allows users to capture high-quality images even for high-sensitivity recording in dimly lit environments. The LUMIX ZS70 is capable of recording smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840 x 2160 at 30p (60Hz) in MP4. *1*2 Taking advantage of 4K technology, users can capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps in 8-megapixel equivalent resolution as a 4K PHOTO. Additional functionality based on 4K technology are also available. Post Focus enables users to easily select the in-focus area after shooting. The Focus Stacking function allows users to adjust the depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images shot with the Post Focus function, all inside the camera. In addition, the LUMIX ZS70 incorporates a Light Composition function with which the camera synthesizes the images by choosing and saving brighter pixels. This makes it possible to produce more luxurious, dramatic images of situations such as fireworks or night scenes inside the camera with ease. 4K Live Cropping in video recording achieves stable panning or zooming with high-resolution 4K video footage. Users can make perfect Full-HD videos by adding impressive effects after recording the original footage in 4K. Thanks to camera's digital operation, this can be done without physically moving the lens. For even faster response and higher mobility, the LUMIX ZS70 integrates the DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology*3 to achieve ultra-high-speed AF of approx. 0.1 sec. It contributes to high-speed burst shooting at 10 (AFS)/5 (AFC) fps. The LUMIX ZS70 also features a variety of AF functions, such as Touch AF, 49-point AF, and Low-light AF that help users to get the best results in a wide range of shooting situations. The 3.0-inch 1,040k-dot rear monitor with touch control tilts up by 180 degrees and the camera goes into Self Shot mode automatically once the monitor is flipped. In Self Shot mode, various functions for selfies are available on the LUMIX ZS70, including a newly added 4K Selfie mode. The beautyfunctions enable users to shoot portraits – especially of women - more attractively with Soft Skin, Defocusing and Slimming effects. After shooting, aesthetic/make-up retouching can even be applied inside the camera with the Beauty Retouch function. And users can choose to capture the background clearly or defocus it depending on the situation with Background Control mode. Panoramic pictures can also be shot in Self Shot mode. A 0.2-inch 1,166k-dot EVF (Electronic View Finder) with eye sensor is also equipped for easy shooting even in sunny outdoor conditions. The Control Ring on the lens barrel enables quick, intuitive operation. For more creative freedom, RAW image recording, Creative Control filter mode, and Creative Panorama mode are available. With Wi-Fi® connectivity, users can also connect the camera to their smartphone or tablet to expand the flexibility in shooting, storing, and sharing images. Packing a powerful 30x optical zoom and 4K VIDEO/4K PHOTO shooting performance in an ultra-compact body, the new LUMIX ZS70 offers the enjoyment of a high-quality photo/video shooting and selfie experience in versatile ways any time and any place. The ZS70 will be available in both black and silver versions at the end of May and will have a MSRP of $449.99. To learn more follow our social networks:

http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

http://twitter.com/lumixusa

https://www.facebook.com/Lumix

https://www.youtube.com/lumixloungeusa

http://www.LumixLounge.com Other Features

5-axis HYBRID O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer)+*4, Creative Control, Panorama Shot, AC/USB Charging *1 Motion picture recording / 4K PHOTO recording

- Use a card with SD Speed Class with "Class 4" or higher when recording motion pictures.

- Use a card with SD Speed Class with "UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3)" when recording motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K] or [4K PHOTO].

(SD speed class is the speed standard regarding continuous writing.)

- Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [AVCHD] in [FHD/60p] [FHD/60i].

- Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 15 minutes with [MP4] in [4K].

- When using an SDHC memory card: You can continue recording without interruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB, but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.

- When using an SDXC memory card: You can record a motion picture in a single file.

- Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [MP4] in [FHD/60p] and High Speed motion pictures. You can continue recording without interruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB, but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.

- MP4 motion pictures with [MP4] in [FHD/30p] [HD]: You can continue recording without interruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB or 30 minutes in length, but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately. *2 Max.15 min.

*3 Works for still image recording.

*4 5-axis compensation works for video recording except for 4K video recording. • Leica is a registered trademark of Leica Microsystems IR GmbH.

• The LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR lenses are manufactured using measurement instruments and quality assurance systems that have been certified by Leica Camera AG based on the company's quality standards.

• "AVCHD Progressive", "AVCHD", the "AVCHD Progressive" Logo and the "AVCHD" Logo are trademarks of Panasonic Corporation and Sony Corporation.

• All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective corporations.

• Some accessories are not available in some countries.

• Design and specifications are subject to change without notice. About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including products from Blu-ray players, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Home Audio, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. To learn more about our products, visit panasonic.com. Follow Panasonic on Twitter @panasonicUSA; additional company information for journalists is also available at www.panasonic.com/pressroom. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-panasonic-lumix-dc-zs70-300441423.html SOURCE Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]