|[April 18, 2017]
New Mountain Capital and Ciox Health Announce Acquisition of ArroHealth, a Leading Healthcare Services Vendor
New Mountain Capital and Ciox Health today announced the acquisition of
ArroHealth, a leading provider of chart retrieval and risk adjustment
services for health plans and provider groups. This merger will
strengthen Ciox's ability to deliver workflow-driven processes and
technology to facilitate the management and exchange of protected health
information. Through deep client relationships as a trusted partner to
both providers who hold health data and those who are requesting it
(including health plans, law firms, life insurance companies, and
clinical researchers), Ciox has pioneered the two-sided market for
exchange of health information.
"This combination will enable us to offer our clients even broader
access, greater levels of service, and enhanced workflow integration so
that they are able to achieve operational improvements, exceed business
objectives, and improve patient outcomes," said Ed Coleman, chief
executive officer of Ciox Health. "ArroHealth has an excellent
reputation for innovation and client-focused leadership, and we are
thrilled to bring them into the Ciox family."
"We are excited for this exceptional opportunity to join with Ciox
Health. It is an ideal organization and culture for our team to continue
their pursuit of client success," said Glen Moller, chief executive
officer of ArroHealth. "We look forward to adding value to Ciox Health's
managed record retrieval solutions, and also offering enhanced
capabilities to each company's client base. I am delighted to play a
role in bringing these two great companies together."
The merger will enable the combined company to offer requester clients
improved service levels due to enhanced geographic coverage and the
integration of advanced analytics capabilities to improve the percentage
of charts collected and turnaround time. Furthermore, the combined
organization will have a joint commitment to technology innovation in
the space, and will have greater resources and talent to invest behind
these efforts. Ciox's provider clients will also benefit from greater
efficiencies by streamlining touch points, aggregating medical record
requests, and reducing provider abrasion during the release of
information process.
"The acuisition of ArroHealth is a key step towards advancing the
leading platform for two-sided, technology-enabled clinical data
exchange in the U.S." said Matt Holt, managing director at New Mountain
Capital and chairman of Ciox Health. "New Mountain is committed to the
Company's goal of improving interoperability to help all healthcare
constituents compliantly access and derive valuable insights from
clinical data."
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey served as exclusive financial advisor to
ArroHealth, while Leerink Partners advised New Mountain Capital and Ciox
Health.
About Ciox Health
Ciox Health, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a health services
company that facilitates and manages the movement of health information
with the industry's broadest provider network. Through our expertise in
release of information, record retrieval, and HIM, we improve the
management and exchange of health information by modernizing workflows,
facilitating access to clinical data, and improving the accuracy and
flow of health information. With strong relationships and specialized
expertise, we deliver the highest level of quality and process
optimization to our partners, including three out of five U.S.
hospitals, 16,000+ physician practices, and 100 health plans nationwide.
Learn more about Ciox Health and our unique solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com.
Ciox Health is also on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About ArroHealth
ArroHealth is committed to helping health plans and provider groups
close care gaps and achieve payment accuracy. It does so by delivering a
complete suite of intelligent risk adjustment and HEDIS solutions to
Medicare Advantage, Commercial and managed Medicaid health plans and
provider groups. The company's full-service offerings - including
analytics, medical record retrieval, data aggregation, and risk
adjustment coding - helps its clients accurately represent the impact of
their risk adjustment and HEDIS programs, and improve insights into
quality metrics for their members. To learn more, visit www.arrohealth.com.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes
business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term
capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public
equity, and credit funds with approximately $15 billion in aggregate
capital commitments. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the
highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors
and then works intensively with management to build the value of these
companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.
