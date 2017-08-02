|
|[April 18, 2017]
|
New Datacomm Research Report: Why Isn't the Drone Market Taking Off?
The U.S. drone industry has hit an obstacle: The Federal Aviation
Administration. Little progress has been made since Congress directed
the FAA to accommodate commercial unmanned aircraft five years ago. The
FAA is keeping the drone industry occupied developing solutions to
problems that don't yet exist. Congress should limit the FAA's
jurisdiction over drones and give greater authority to the states. That
is one conclusion of Datacomm Research's new 115-page study, A
Roadmap for Drone Market Growth, 2017-2025.
"The potential global market for drones is huge and the U.S. should be
leading the way, but the FAA's bureaucracy, timidity, and
one-size-fits-all rules are preventing the industry from getting off the
ground," said Ira Brodsky, author of the report. "The FAA wants the
industry to develop a comprehensive solution for managing skies filled
with drones, when what the industry needs first is experience serving
customers while ensuring safety and privacy. The best way to accomplish
that is to allow local communities to decide when and where the benefits
of drone use outweigh the risks," he added.
A Roadmap for Drone Market Growth, 2017-2025 includes an
Executive Summary identifying the factors driving and inhibiting growth
in the hobby, professional, enterprise, and transport segments. The
report details dozens of applications, describes the leading proposals
for managing drone traffic, and explains why flight endurance and
payload capacity are critical to market growth.
Additional highlights from the report include:
-
Segregating the airspace for unmanned and manned aircraft is a better
starting point than integrating the airspace. Most commercial drones
fly short distances at low altitudes. Most manned aircraft travel
interstate, cruising at altitudes around 30,000 feet. Sense and avoid
and situational awareness solutions will evolve as the market grows.
-
Opportunities are being missed for using drones to not only inspect
infrastructure, but to assist installations and repairs. Needed are
larger, more capable unmanned aerial vehicles.
Datacomm Research Company is a leader in tracking, analyzing, and
forecasting emerging technology markets. A Roadmap for Drone Market
Growth, 2017-2025 is available for immediate delivery in PDF format
and sells for $970.00. A multi-user license is available for $1,490.00.
The report may be ordered from the firm's website at datacommresearch.com.
Major credit cards and PayPal accepted.
