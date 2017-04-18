[April 18, 2017] New Toxin-Resistant Hood From Honeywell Protects Firefighters Against Hazardous Substances DAYTON, Ohio, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a leading supplier of protective gear for firefighters and other emergency responders, has developed a new hood to better protect firefighters from the long-term health threats of hazardous substances produced when today's building materials burn. Honeywell's new Life Guard Hood features an innovative design and fabrics that provide better blocking protection against hazardous particulates and toxins compared with traditional firefighter hoods. It also features a lighter, roomier fit that integrates with a firefighter's self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and other turnout gear. The hood was developed by Honeywell First Responder, whose products, ranging from helmets to boots to respiratory gear, is used by 80 percent of the 20 largest municipal fire departments in North America. "Fighting fires is dangerous enough, but the added risk posed by hazardous substances in smoke means we need to do more to protect the men and women who put their lives on the line every day," said Ken Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Honeywell First Responder, which provides head-to-toe protective gear for fire fighters and first responders. "Today, the most permeable piece of gear firefighters wear is their hood. We worked with fire chiefs and firefighters to develop our new Life Guard Hood, which blocks the particulates and toxins firefighters encounter in both air and water to help safeguard their long-term health." There were more than 500,000 structure fires in the United States in 2015, ad new building materials make those fires even more dangerous to firefighters' long-term health. Modern synthetic products can release hazardous particulates, lethal gases and toxins when burned, and studies show that the skin and glands of the neck and face are especially prone to absorbing toxins. In addition, studies show that several types of cancer are occurring at higher rates among firefighters than the general population, according to the Firefighters Cancer Support Network, which provides education and support to first responders. "When training first responders around the country, we receive many questions about how firefighters can protect themselves better from the toxins that are present in fire smoke," said Jason Krusen, president of the Fire Smoke Coalition, which provides training to firefighters and first responders on the long-term health consequences of fire smoke. "Hoods such as Life Guard go a long way toward protecting responders better from airborne toxicants and particulates, and reducing the long-term health risks." The particulate-blocking protection of the Honeywell Life Guard Hood is laboratory-proven and certified by the National Fire Protection Association. Honeywell First Responder is part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions Group's Industrial Safety business, which provides comprehensive solutions to help organizations manage workplace safety, including personal protection gear for a worker's eyes, ears, hands and heads; respiratory protection; and toxic gas monitors. Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTuf™ and Muck Boot™ brand footwear. Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes and industry; turbochargers; and performance materials. Based in Morris Township, N.J., Honeywell's shares are traded on the New York, London, and Chicago Stock Exchanges. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom. Contact: Don Galman

+1 847.955.8389 (direct)

+1 312.545.3524 (mobile)

don.galman@honeywell.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-toxin-resistant-hood-from-honeywell-protects-firefighters-against-hazardous-substances-300440869.html SOURCE Honeywell

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]