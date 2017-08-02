[April 18, 2017] New Limelight Cloud Security Services Offer Scalable Protection to Safeguard Websites and Apps from Online Attacks Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today introduced Security Alert and WAF Express, two new additions to its Cloud Security Services that enhance protection against attacks on websites and unauthorized access or theft of content. Limelight Security Alert provides incremental and scalable protection for websites and web applications. Active DDoS attack detection and alerting make sure customers are aware of malicious activity against their websites and application domains. Customers' content delivery services are configured to minimize the surface of attack exposed to the internet and to ensure the defensive protection of Limelight's network is deployed effectively. Limelight WAF Express includes the Security Alert capabilities as well as simple-to-implement, efficient, effective, and affordable web application security for organizations that may not have implemented security measures due to cost. It offers protection from web application attacks using OWASP 10 Rules, rate limiting, and access control. "Protecting websites and applications from online attacks and cyber threats are two of the most pressing security challenges today, yet many companies don't have security protection in place," said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. "Security Alert and WAF Express extend our Cloud Security Services portfolio and provide affordable, incrmental and scalable protection measures for customers." To experience the benefits of the new alert and detection features, Limelight is offering Security Alert free to customers for the life of their contracts. For more information on Security Alert, WAF Express, and Limelight Cloud Security Services, see https://www.limelight.com/security. About Limelight Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's award winning Limelight Orchestrate™ platform includes an integrated suite of content delivery technology and services that helps organizations secure digital content, deliver exceptional multi-screen experiences, improve brand awareness, drive revenue, and enhance customer relationships - all while reducing costs. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and be sure to visit Limelight Connect. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170418005097/en/

