|[April 18, 2017]
New Limelight Cloud Security Services Offer Scalable Protection to Safeguard Websites and Apps from Online Attacks
Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW),
a global leader in digital content delivery, today introduced Security
Alert and WAF Express, two new additions to its Cloud Security Services
that enhance protection against attacks on websites and unauthorized
access or theft of content.
Limelight Security Alert provides incremental and scalable
protection for websites and web applications. Active DDoS attack
detection and alerting make sure customers are aware of malicious
activity against their websites and application domains. Customers'
content delivery services are configured to minimize the surface of
attack exposed to the internet and to ensure the defensive protection of
Limelight's network is deployed effectively.
Limelight WAF Express includes the Security Alert capabilities as
well as simple-to-implement, efficient, effective, and affordable web
application security for organizations that may not have implemented
security measures due to cost. It offers protection from web application
attacks using OWASP 10 Rules, rate limiting, and access control.
"Protecting websites and applications from online attacks and cyber
threats are two of the most pressing security challenges today, yet many
companies don't have security protection in place," said Steve
Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight
Networks. "Security Alert and WAF Express extend our Cloud Security
Services portfolio and provide affordable, incrmental and scalable
protection measures for customers."
To experience the benefits of the new alert and detection features,
Limelight is offering Security Alert free to customers for the life of
their contracts.
For more information on Security Alert, WAF Express, and Limelight Cloud
Security Services, see https://www.limelight.com/security.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery,
empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them
to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device.
The company's award winning Limelight Orchestrate™ platform includes an
integrated suite of content delivery technology and services that helps
organizations secure digital content, deliver exceptional multi-screen
experiences, improve brand awareness, drive revenue, and enhance
customer relationships - all while reducing costs. For more information,
