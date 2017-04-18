[April 18, 2017] New X-ray Machine Handles Heavy Products in Washdown Environments MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new X-ray machine from Thermo Fisher Scientific engineered to handle heavy product weights of up to 50 kilograms/110 pounds in IP65 washdown environments will make its debut at Interpack 2017, May 4-10 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Messe Dusseldorf, Hall 8a, Stand C77. The Thermo Scientific NextGuard Pro X-ray inspection system—the latest model in the Thermo Scientific NextGuard X-ray inspection platform—features an extended, rugged, washdown conveyor that is capable of handling multiple large packages while also incorporating a complete rejection system. "The NextGuard Pro is cost-effective and ideal for processors with larger, heavier products such as bagged rice or dog food, blocks of cheese, larger boxes and other dense products that are too heavy for a typical conveyor to accommodate. In addition, those looking for a complete food safety system on one frame will prefer the new configuration," said Bob Ries, lead product manager, roduct inspection, Thermo Fisher. Standard NextGuard C330 and C500 Pro X-ray machines are 1.5 meters long (infeed, X-ray and outfeed), but with configurable modular infeeds and outfeeds can be up to 3.5 meters long. All systems feature a fully integrated single belt design intended to eliminate potentially difficult product transfers between inspection and rejection. The monolithic approach also means rejection mechanisms, photo-eyes, shielding and other options can be easily accommodated. The NextGuard Pro was engineered after a wide range of customer applications were examined and the global need for this type of X-ray inspection/detection configuration became apparent. To meet the needs of processors in countries with more stringent X-ray radiation regulations, additional shielding options are available. The NextGuard technology platform, including the C330 conveyor and C500 wider-aperture model, is already used in more than 30 countries. For more about the Thermo Fisher Scientific booth, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/Interpack. For more information about the NextGuard line, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/NextGuard. About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $18 billion and more than 55,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. Sales inquiries:

