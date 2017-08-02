[April 17, 2017] New Cree NX Technology Platform Redefines LED Performance for Next Generation Lighting Systems Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces a major LED breakthrough with the revolutionary NX technology platform that will power the next generation of Cree's lighting-class LEDs. The NX technology platform enables the new Extreme Density (XD) LED family that delivers up to four times higher lumen density than Cree's previous generation of high power LEDs. This new technology platform makes possible innovative new designs, eliminating current constraints for a wide spectrum of lighting applications such as color-mixing, directional lighting and industrial lighting. "Cree continues to deliver LED innovation that fundamentally changes the rules and propels the industry forward," said Dave Emerson, Cree LEDs senior vice president and general manager. "Our new NX technology platform builds on Cree's advancements in epitaxial structure, chip architecture and light conversion, and leverages Cree's lighting applications expertise. Unlike other technology platforms adapted from LCD backlighting applications, our NX technology platform was designed from the beginning to dramatically improve the performance of LEDs in lighting applications." The new NX technology platform embodies advances in a number of components and technologies, including the new Dmax™ LED chip, a more efficient phosphor system, new package designs and simpler manufacturing processes. The first product available in the new family of XD LEDs is the XLamp® XD16 LED that delivers a breakthrough lumen density of up to 264 lm per square-millimeter, which is 50 percent higher than the best LEDs currently availale. Specifically optimized for applications that require high light output and high lumens-per-watt, such as street lights and high bays, the new XLamp XD16 LEDs enable higher performance luminaires with better light control. In addition, the ceramic-based XD16 LED addresses challenges with assembly, thermal design, optical design and reliability that have been experienced with other competing LED technology platforms. Engineering samples of XLamp® XD16 LED will be available by late spring, with production quantities to be available by the end of summer. For more information on the NX technology platform and XLamp XD family LEDs, please visit www.cree.com/nx. About Cree Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting products and power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree's product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs, power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic signs and signals, power supplies and inverters. Please refer to www.cree.com for additional product and Company information. This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that actual savings and lifetimes will vary from expectations; the risk we may be unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Cree's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 26, 2016, and subsequent filings. Cree® and XLamp® are registered trademarks, and Dmax™ is a trademark of Cree, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170417005199/en/

