|[April 17, 2017]
New Cree NX Technology Platform Redefines LED Performance for Next Generation Lighting Systems
Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces a major LED breakthrough with the
revolutionary NX technology platform that will power the next generation
of Cree's lighting-class LEDs. The NX technology platform enables the
new Extreme Density (XD) LED family that delivers up to four times
higher lumen density than Cree's previous generation of high power LEDs.
This new technology platform makes possible innovative new designs,
eliminating current constraints for a wide spectrum of lighting
applications such as color-mixing, directional lighting and industrial
lighting.
"Cree continues to deliver LED innovation that fundamentally changes the
rules and propels the industry forward," said Dave Emerson, Cree LEDs
senior vice president and general manager. "Our new NX technology
platform builds on Cree's advancements in epitaxial structure, chip
architecture and light conversion, and leverages Cree's lighting
applications expertise. Unlike other technology platforms adapted from
LCD backlighting applications, our NX technology platform was designed
from the beginning to dramatically improve the performance of LEDs in
lighting applications."
The new NX technology platform embodies advances in a number of
components and technologies, including the new Dmax™ LED
chip, a more efficient phosphor system, new package designs and simpler
manufacturing processes.
The first product available in the new family of XD LEDs is the XLamp®
XD16 LED that delivers a breakthrough lumen density of up to 264 lm per
square-millimeter, which is 50 percent higher than the best LEDs
currently availale. Specifically optimized for applications that
require high light output and high lumens-per-watt, such as street
lights and high bays, the new XLamp XD16 LEDs enable higher performance
luminaires with better light control. In addition, the ceramic-based
XD16 LED addresses challenges with assembly, thermal design, optical
design and reliability that have been experienced with other competing
LED technology platforms.
Engineering samples of XLamp® XD16 LED will be available by
late spring, with production quantities to be available by the end of
summer. For more information on the NX technology platform and XLamp XD
family LEDs, please visit www.cree.com/nx.
About Cree
Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting
products and power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree's
product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and green
LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs,
power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving
improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic
signs and signals, power supplies and inverters.
Please refer to www.cree.com
for additional product and Company information.
This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks
and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results
to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ
materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that actual
savings and lifetimes will vary from expectations; the risk we may be
unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to
offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we
may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of
our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid
development of new technology and competing products that may impair
demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and other factors discussed
in Cree's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 26, 2016, and subsequent
filings.
Cree® and XLamp® are registered trademarks, and
Dmax™ is a trademark of Cree, Inc.
