[April 17, 2017] New CEO for JUST GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JUST Goods, Inc. announces today that Ira Laufer will become the company's CEO, effective May 1, 2017. Laufer joins the company with 17 years of experience leading better-for-you and specialty CPG brands including Red's Natural Foods and Vitalicious. He will lead the next phase of growth and expansion for JUST Water, JUST Goods' sustainable line of 100% spring water in an innovative, grab-and-go bottle made from plant-based, renewable resources. His main focus will be to further leverage the JUST brand, execute entry into additional categories as well as create line extensions in the beverage category. Laufer's operational experience, leadership with emerging brands and enthusiasm for JUST's mission will help continue JUST's impressive trajectory. "We're excited to have Ira join our journey," said Jaden Smith, one of JUST's keyinvestors. "He has the experience and shares the vision we have to do good for the planet." "JUST is doing such remarkable things for local communities and for the environment," added Laufer. "I am looking forward to continuing the momentum strategically and developing even more opportunities with the JUST team." To learn more, visit www.JUSTwater.com. About JUST Goods

Headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, JUST Goods' flagship product is JUST Water, grab-and-go, 100% natural spring water in a bottle made from renewable plant resources. Unlike conventional water in plastic bottles, JUST Water's innovative bottle features a paper-based body with a shoulder and cap made from responsibly-sourced sugarcane. With a commitment to sustainability, JUST Water is sourced from the Glens Falls watershed, a natural spring in the Adirondack Mountains in partnership with the city of Glens Falls. For more information, visit www.JUSTwater.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ceo-for-just-300439997.html SOURCE JUST Goods

