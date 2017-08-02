|
New York State Legislators and Alliance Combating Distracted Driving Seek Progress in Combating Distracted Driving Epidemic with Legislation and "Textalyzer" Prototype
New York State Senator Terrence Murphy (R-Westchester) and Assembly
Assistant Speaker Felix Ortiz (D-Kings), alongside representatives of
the Alliance
Combating Distracted Driving, today announced an aggressive push for
New York's "Evan's Law" (Senate
Bill S2306/Assembly
Bill A3955). This first of its kind legislation to battle distracted
driving, has progressed through its first committee votes with
widespread support.
The bipartisan bill introduced in 2016, is designed to protect innocent
people from distracted driving by formalizing an investigative mechanism
for law enforcement. Commonly referred to as "Textalyzer," the
technology solution will allow officers to determine whether a device
was being used around the time of a crash, without accessing private
content and with the ability to differentiate between legal hands-free
use as opposed to illegal touching and swiping.
According to the Alliance, while there are numerous laws against texting
while driving, none provide an effective policy or option to enforce
those laws once a crash or damage has occurred. There is a popular
misconception that this law is unnecessary as law enforcement will
either examine a phone or subpoena the phone records at a crash scene.
But due to limited jurisdiction and resources, this is simply not the
case.
"I learned first hand, phones and phone records are rarely investigated.
The public needs to understand and form opinions based on accurate
information," said Ben Lieberman, president of the Alliance Combating
Distracted Driving and a known advocate. "There is not yet a standard
protocol for determining the damage caused by distracted driving even
though it is illegal and just as damaging as drunk driving. Even if law
enforcement could access phone records, email, social media, web
browsing or any active use of the phone, those actions wouldn't be
reported on a phone record. This has developed into a faceless and
nameless crime and most concerning is that this lack of understandng
prevents deterrents that were so effective in D.U.I. from being
implemented."
Senator Murphy and Assistant Speaker Ortiz continue to offer their
steadfast support for Evan's Law to protect New York citizens by ending
distracted driving. The legislation is finding widespread support in the
New York State Legislature as members gain awareness of the danger posed
by distracted driving to their constituents.
"The data is frightening, NHTSA estimated that 391,000 people were
injured in distracted driving crashes in 2015 and they predict an even
higher number for 2016," said Senator Murphy. "We have a civic duty to
protect our citizens from the dangers of distracted drivers. As the
trend continues in the wrong direction, we must do more. This
legislation can mend an area that is clearly broken."
"The proposed law carefully borrowed on what makes a Breathalyzer legal
and constitutional. All fifty states have implemented sobriety tests
based on the legal principle of implied consent where drivers agree to
sobriety tests or lose driving privileges," said Assistant Speaker
Ortiz. "The distracted driving impairment is equal to the drinking
impairment and needs to be dealt with in a similar manner. At a minimum,
the behavior needs to be understood at a crash site, which this
legislation specifically addresses. The idea is to have an efficient but
very respectful investigation."
During the proceedings, Cellebrite informed attendees that they have
developed a working prototype of the Textalyzer technology officers
would use to detect illegal typing and swiping around the time of a
crash. The prototype delivers proof that a technical solution can allow
officers to detect device usage in the field while maintaining the
privacy of data stored on the device. The phone in question would never
leave the driver's hand and within 90 seconds a report is produced
concerning illegal typing and swiping so an officer can make informed
decisions. The prototype is a key piece to protecting the rights of all
citizens and creating policies and procedures for the use of this
enforcement technology.
"Law enforcement needs a dependable solution to quickly and simply carry
out their duties. Cellebrite has developed an example of how a
Textalyzer would function in the field," said Jim Grady, CEO,
Cellebrite, Inc. "Providing this solution is directly in line with our
mission to deliver technology that enhances public safety. In this case,
we are proud to stand with the Alliance and its partners to fight
distracted driving."
As part of the announcement, the Alliance Combating Distracted Driving
released a new
research report highlighting various variables that need to be
considered in understanding the problem. The report offers a broader
look at the many variables involved in distracted driving because there
has been a lack of understanding about the root cause. There are
theories that the record increase is due to more drivers on the road but
as the report indicates, available data strongly suggests that the rate
increase is more profound than can be explained by a more populated
roadway.
"There were some alarming warnings, like when the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that a texting
driver is 5 times more dangerous than an intoxicated driver and also
when the American Automobile Association reported
that 67 percent of the population engages in this dangerous behavior.
The combination is a potentially toxic mix," said Lieberman. "Now that
we are seeing record breaking numbers it's getting hard to explain the
origin because of the aforementioned lack of crash data."
About Alliance Combating Distracted Driving
The Alliance Combating Distracted Driving is a national 501(c)(4)
tax-exempt advocacy group seeking to change distracted driving behavior.
Founded in 2016, the alliance educates policymakers and the public by
providing research for evidence based decision making, as well as
advocating for legislation to battle distracted driving to improve
public safety. For more information visit http://alliancecombatingdistracteddriving.org.
