[April 13, 2017] New Nursing Education Center Opens in Portland, Ore. Regional health care professionals gathered April 12, 2017, for the Grand Opening of Concordia University Portland's new Nursing Skills Center at 9600 SW Barnes Road in Portland, Ore. adjacent to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The new facility is specifically designed to support Concordia University's new accelerated bachelor of science in nursing (ABSN) program, which expands the university's decade-long track record of graduating caring and competent nurses with a heart for service. The new 11,980 sq. ft. facility includes large lab spaces, two simulation rooms, with high-tech medical mannequins that simulate real patient conditions, an observation room, student collaboration space, faculty offices and conference rooms. It will house students enrolled in the ABSN program, a 16-month option for students who qualify. With a nursing shortage looming for Oregon - an estimated shortfall of 6,000 nurses by 2025, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration - Concordia University-Portland is stepping up to prepare more nurses through both its nationally accredited bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree program and the new ABSN program. Concordia graduates pass the national licensure exam at 91.67%, well above the national average pass rate of 83.7 %, and higher than any other private university in Oregon. "As a military veteran and non-traditional student, I appreciate the accelerated curriculum both online and in the skills center because I already have a lot of practical experience from my time in the military," shares Tim Walker, a Vancouver, Wash. native, who is a member of the first cohort of students in Concordia University's ABSN program. "As the demand for nurses increases in our community, Concordia is committed to providing the latest and most advanced educational options for students," says Dr. Sarah Sweitzer, Dean of Concordia University's College of Health and Human Services. "Concordia's Accelerated BSN program allows students to earn the same quality degree in a concentrated timeframe, so graduates can serve the community as soon as possible. With three start dates per year, students may apply to start right away." To learn more visit accleratednursing.CU-portland.edu or call 866.892.5321. ABOUT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY Concordia University-Portland is Oregon's largest private, nonprofit university. Located in northeast Portland, Ore., Concordia is a Lutheran, liberal arts university with a mission of preparing leaders for the transformation of society. Founded in 1905, Concordia Portland serves approximately 5,000 students on its campuses and online, through its College of Education, College of Health & Human Services, College of Arts & Sciences, School of Management, and Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho. For more about Concordia University, visit www.cu-portland.edu and www.concordialaw.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170413005959/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]