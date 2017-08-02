|
|[April 13, 2017]
|
New Nursing Education Center Opens in Portland, Ore.
Regional health care professionals gathered April 12, 2017, for the
Grand Opening of Concordia University Portland's new Nursing Skills
Center at 9600 SW Barnes Road in Portland, Ore. adjacent to Providence
St. Vincent Medical Center.
The new facility is specifically designed to support Concordia
University's new accelerated bachelor of science in nursing (ABSN)
program, which expands the university's decade-long track record of
graduating caring and competent nurses with a heart for service.
The new 11,980 sq. ft. facility includes large lab spaces, two
simulation rooms, with high-tech medical mannequins that simulate real
patient conditions, an observation room, student collaboration space,
faculty offices and conference rooms. It will house students enrolled in
the ABSN
program, a 16-month option for students who qualify.
With a nursing shortage looming for Oregon - an estimated shortfall of
6,000 nurses by 2025, according to the Health Resources and Services
Administration - Concordia University-Portland is stepping up to prepare
more nurses through both its nationally accredited bachelor of science
in nursing (BSN)
degree program and the new ABSN
program.
Concordia graduates pass the national licensure exam at 91.67%, well
above the national average pass rate of 83.7 %, and higher than any
other private university in Oregon.
"As a military veteran and non-traditional student, I appreciate the
accelerated curriculum both online and in the skills center because I
already have a lot of practical experience from my time in the
military," shares Tim Walker, a Vancouver, Wash. native, who is a member
of the first cohort of students in Concordia University's ABSN program.
"As the demand for nurses increases in our community, Concordia is
committed to providing the latest and most advanced educational options
for students," says Dr. Sarah Sweitzer, Dean of Concordia University's
College of Health and Human Services. "Concordia's Accelerated BSN
program allows students to earn the same quality degree in a
concentrated timeframe, so graduates can serve the community as soon as
possible. With three start dates per year, students may apply to start
right away."
To learn more visit accleratednursing.CU-portland.edu
or call 866.892.5321.
ABOUT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
Concordia University-Portland is Oregon's largest private, nonprofit
university. Located in northeast Portland, Ore., Concordia is a
Lutheran, liberal arts university with a mission of preparing leaders
for the transformation of society. Founded in 1905, Concordia Portland
serves approximately 5,000 students on its campuses and online, through
its College of Education, College of Health & Human Services, College of
Arts & Sciences, School of Management, and Concordia University School
of Law in Boise, Idaho. For more about Concordia University, visit www.cu-portland.edu and www.concordialaw.com.
