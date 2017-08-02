|
New Infrared-Emitting Device Could Allow Energy Harvesting from Waste Heat
A new reconfigurable device that emits patterns of thermal infrared
light in a fully controllable manner could one day make it possible to
collect waste heat at infrared wavelengths and turn it into usable
energy.
The new technology could be used to improve thermophotovoltaics, a type
of solar cell that uses infrared light, or heat, rather than the visible
light absorbed by traditional solar cells. Scientists have been working
to create thermophotovoltaics that are practical enough to harvest the
heat energy found in hot areas, such as around furnaces and kilns used
by the glass industry. They could also be used to turn heat coming from
vehicle engines into energy to charge a car battery, for example.
"Because the infrared energy emission, or intensity, is controllable,
this new infrared emitter could provide a tailored way to collect and
use energy from heat," said Willie J. Padilla of Duke
University, North Carolina. "There is a great deal of interest in
utilizing waste heat, and our technology could improve this process."
The new device is based on metamaterials, synthetic materials that
exhibit exotic properties not available from natural materials. Padilla
and doctoral student Xinyu Liu used a metamaterial engineered to absorb
and emit infrared wavelengths with very high efficiency. By combining it
with the electronically controlled movement available from
microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), the researchers created the first
metamaterial device with infrared emission properties that can be
quickly changed on a pixel-by-pixel basis.
As reported in The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, Optica,
the new infrared-emitting device consists of an 8 × 8 array of
individually controllable pixels, each measuring 120 X 120 microns. They
demonstrated the MEMS metamaterial device by creating a "D" that is
visible with an infrared camera.
The researchers report that their infrared emitter can achieve a range
of infrared intensities and can display patterns at speeds of up to 110
kHz, or more than 100,000 times per second. Scaling up the technology
could allow it to be used to create dynamic infrared paterns for friend
or foe identification during combat.
No heat involved
In contrast to methods typically used to achieve variable infrared
emission, the new technology emits tunable infrared energies without any
change in temperature. Since the material is neither heated nor cooled,
the device can be used at room temperature while other methods require
high operating temperatures. Although experiments with natural materials
have been successful at room-temperature, they are limited to narrow
infrared spectral ranges.
"In addition to allowing room-temperature operation, using metamaterials
makes it simple to scale throughout the infrared wavelength range and
into the visible or lower frequencies," said Padilla. "This is because
the device's properties are achieved by the geometry, not by the
chemical nature of the constituent materials that we're using."
The new reconfigurable infrared emitter consists of a movable top layer
of patterned metallic metamaterial and a bottom metallic layer that
remains stationary. The device absorbs infrared photons and emits them
with high efficiency when the two layers are touching but emits less
infrared energy when the two layers are apart. An applied voltage
controls the movement of the top layer, and the amount of infrared
energy emitted depends on the exact voltage applied.
Dynamic infrared emission
Using an infrared camera, the researchers demonstrated that they could
dynamically modify the number of infrared photons coming off the surface
of the MEMS metamaterial over a range of intensities equivalent to a
temperature change of nearly 20 degrees Celsius.
The researchers say that they could modify the metamaterial patterns
used in the top layer to create different colored infrared pixels that
would be each be tunable in intensity. This could allow the creation of
infrared pixels that are similar to the RGB pixels used in a TV. They
are now working to scale up the technology by making a device with more
pixels - as many as 128 X 128 - and increasing the size of the pixels.
"In principle, an approach similar to ours could be used to create many
kinds of dynamic effects from reconfigurable metamaterials," said
Padilla. "This could be used to achieve a dynamic infrared optical cloak
or a negative refractive index in the infrared, for example."
Paper: X. Liu, W.J. Padilla, "Reconfigurable
room temperature metamaterial infrared emitter," Optica,
Volume 4, Issue 4, 430-433 (2017).
DOI: 10.1364/optica.4.000430
