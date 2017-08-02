|
|[April 13, 2017]
|
New President of FreseniusRx to Build on Company's Success in Contributing to Positive Patient Outcomes
FreseniusRx, a nationwide pharmacy focused on medication access and
adherence for patients on dialysis, announced today that it has named
Randell (RJ) Correia, PharmD, as its new President. In this role,
Correia will oversee the planning and execution of FreseniusRx's growth
strategies at a time when the business and its parent organization,
Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), are actively transitioning
to value-based care and achieving demonstrated success in improving
patient health and reducing costs to the health care system.
Correia joins FreseniusRx after most recently serving as a consultant
for KNR Enterprises, LLC, a company he founded, which advises
organizations on managed care and the specialty pharmacy business. He
additionally served as President and COO of US Script, Centene
Corporation's pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), and prior to that led
OptumRx, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he oversaw the growth of
pharmacy services. Correia received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the
University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.
"We are thrilled that RJ has agreed to lead FreseniusRx and is bringing
his talents, industry insights and patients-first mindset to the
organization," said William McKinney, President of FMCNA's Integrated
Care Group. "FreseniusRx is a significant contributor to Fresenius
Medical Care's focus on value-based delivery of care, and RJ's
leadership of our high-performing pharmacy team will help build upon our
success."
"I am proud to lead the FreseniusRx team in working as an integrated
partner with FMCNA's clinic staff to help iprove patients' access and
adherence to the renal medications they need," said Correia. "This
coordinated approach to care is yielding important and exciting results
for our customers and the health care system at large, and our entire
pharmacy team is excited to advance these accomplishments further."
Recent data on FreseniusRx's patient care impact indicates that within
their first nine months of enrollment, dialysis patients who use
FreseniusRx's services experienced a 9 percent improvement in their
target ranges for blood calcium, phosphorus and intact parathyroid
hormone goals, compared to patients who were not using FreseniusRx.
FreseniusRx is the only pharmacy in the nation to have partnered on a
specialized education curriculum for pharmacists with the National
Kidney Foundation and the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health
Sciences. It offers convenient medication delivery options, and its
pharmacists are available to speak with patients 24 hours a day, seven
days a week.
About FreseniusRx
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, FreseniusRx provides specialized
medication management and pharmaceutical services to chronic kidney
disease patients across the country. FreseniusRx works with care teams
to understand every patient's unique needs and supports patients and
their caregivers through the challenges of kidney disease. As a part of
the Fresenius Medical Care family, FreseniusRx provides physicians with
access to unique insights and patient data to help drive strong outcomes
and improve quality of care and patient satisfaction.
About Fresenius Medical Care North America
Fresenius Medical Care North America is the premier health care company
focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and
other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of
dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, and urgent
care centers, as well as the country's largest practice of hospitalist
and post-acute providers, Fresenius Medical Care provides coordinated
health care services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of
chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's
largest fully vertically integrated renal company, it offers specialty
pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the
most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and
renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at www.fmcna.com
