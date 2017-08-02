[April 13, 2017] New President of FreseniusRx to Build on Company's Success in Contributing to Positive Patient Outcomes FreseniusRx, a nationwide pharmacy focused on medication access and adherence for patients on dialysis, announced today that it has named Randell (RJ) Correia, PharmD, as its new President. In this role, Correia will oversee the planning and execution of FreseniusRx's growth strategies at a time when the business and its parent organization, Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), are actively transitioning to value-based care and achieving demonstrated success in improving patient health and reducing costs to the health care system. Correia joins FreseniusRx after most recently serving as a consultant for KNR Enterprises, LLC, a company he founded, which advises organizations on managed care and the specialty pharmacy business. He additionally served as President and COO of US Script, Centene Corporation's pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), and prior to that led OptumRx, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he oversaw the growth of pharmacy services. Correia received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. "We are thrilled that RJ has agreed to lead FreseniusRx and is bringing his talents, industry insights and patients-first mindset to the organization," said William McKinney, President of FMCNA's Integrated Care Group. "FreseniusRx is a significant contributor to Fresenius Medical Care's focus on value-based delivery of care, and RJ's leadership of our high-performing pharmacy team will help build upon our success." "I am proud to lead the FreseniusRx team in working as an integrated partner with FMCNA's clinic staff to help iprove patients' access and adherence to the renal medications they need," said Correia. "This coordinated approach to care is yielding important and exciting results for our customers and the health care system at large, and our entire pharmacy team is excited to advance these accomplishments further." Recent data on FreseniusRx's patient care impact indicates that within their first nine months of enrollment, dialysis patients who use FreseniusRx's services experienced a 9 percent improvement in their target ranges for blood calcium, phosphorus and intact parathyroid hormone goals, compared to patients who were not using FreseniusRx. FreseniusRx is the only pharmacy in the nation to have partnered on a specialized education curriculum for pharmacists with the National Kidney Foundation and the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. It offers convenient medication delivery options, and its pharmacists are available to speak with patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. About FreseniusRx Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, FreseniusRx provides specialized medication management and pharmaceutical services to chronic kidney disease patients across the country. FreseniusRx works with care teams to understand every patient's unique needs and supports patients and their caregivers through the challenges of kidney disease. As a part of the Fresenius Medical Care family, FreseniusRx provides physicians with access to unique insights and patient data to help drive strong outcomes and improve quality of care and patient satisfaction. About Fresenius Medical Care North America Fresenius Medical Care North America is the premier health care company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, and urgent care centers, as well as the country's largest practice of hospitalist and post-acute providers, Fresenius Medical Care provides coordinated health care services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully vertically integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at www.fmcna.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170413005636/en/

