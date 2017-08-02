[April 13, 2017] New EFI Fiery DFEs for Xerox Versant Presses Showcase the Latest in Fiery Image Quality, Performance, and Productivity FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) today announced the availability of four new EFI™ Fiery® digital front ends (DFEs) for the updated Xerox® Versant® family of digital presses.

The new Fiery DFEs feature the latest FS200 Pro system software and innovative hardware platform, delivering proven Fiery performance, outstanding color, industry-leading usability, and seamless integration to EFI, Xerox and leading 3rd party workflow solutions. The four Fiery DFE models include the new EX-P and EX 3100 Print Servers Powered by Fiery for the Xerox Versant 3100 Press, and the EX and EX-i 180 Print Servers Powered by Fiery for the Xerox Versant 180 Press. “We’re pleased to continue our strong partnership with EFI to bring the most advanced digital front ends to the market,” said Ragni Mehta, vice president and general manager, Cut Sheet Business, Xerox. “The new Fiery servers, combined with the latest in Xerox Versant Press technology, allow our customers to increase shop productivity while delivering on their most urgent image quality and color accuracy needs.” Exclusive imaging technology

The new Fiery servers showcase the Xerox and Fiery-exclusive 10-bit, 1200 dpi processing technology leveraged in the Fiery Ultra Smooth Gradients feature. First available in the Xerox Versant 2100 and 80 Presses, this technology goes beyond traditional 8-bit rendering to help eliminate "stair stepped" gradient shades common in digital printing of vector images. To the print service provider, these technology advances mean higher print quality and more satisfied customers. New Fiery NX platform

These new Fiery servers1 utilize the new Fiery NX hardware platform, delivering unparalleled performance along with a sleek, modern design for better usability and higher operational efficiency. Operators can use Fiery QuickTouch™ software through a built-in touchscreen display on the server to get faster views of job status information and easily perform key device management functions. With just a tap, the touchscreen display gives operators easy access to intuitive system installation, backup and restore functions as well as to system diagnostics information. The NX servers are housed in the new Fiery NX Station GL, a cutting-edge, ergonomic work environment for customers who need a highly efficient and comfortable workspace. The NX Station GL’s compact design boasts a 20% smaller footprint than previous Fiery work stations. Features such as a large work area, wireless keyboard and mouse, sliding server shelf, and storage compartmentshelp improve operator productivity. Enhanced Fiery HyperRIP

The new EX-P 3100 Print Server enables users to print more jobs in the shortest possible time for maximum engine utilization and performance. The server's enhanced HyperRIP mode for parallel processing of up to four print jobs 55% faster than servers without HyperRIP. Plus, the server's new Rush RIP mode opens up a fifth RIP to process rush jobs when all four main parallel processors are busy. Industry-leading integration

The Fiery servers1 for the Xerox Versant Presses also benefit from the latest version of EFI’s JDF-certified Fiery technology, which can connect Xerox Versant Press operations into efficient, plant-wide workflows to simplify and improve overall business management. Seamless integration to EFI Productivity Suites and web-to-print products, Xerox FreeFlow® Workflow Collection, and leading prepress workflow solutions – including Kodak PRINERGY, Heidelberg Prinect and Agfa Apogee – provide increased shop automation and productivity. “The Fiery DFEs launching today for the new Xerox Versant Presses demonstrate the latest advancements in digital production color technology,” said John Henze, vice president of marketing, EFI Fiery. “Xerox users can maximize their press’ capabilities with a ‘no compromise’ product that allows them to grow their businesses and meet the highest production demands.” The new Fiery servers are immediately available from Xerox or authorized Xerox resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery products, visit www.efi.com. 1 The EX-i 180 Print Server does not support JobFlow Base or JDF and uses a different hardware platform than the NX. About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, QuickTouch and Navigator are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Xerox and Versant are registered trademarks of Xerox Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Heidelberg and Prinect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG in the U.S. and other countries. Kodak and Prinergy are trademarks of Kodak. Apogee is a trademark of Agfa Graphics N.V. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “consider”, “plan” and similar, any statements related to strategies or objectives of management for future operations, products, development, performance, any statements of assumptions or underlying any of the foregoing and any statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual or future results to differ materially. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI’s businesses, please refer to the risk factors section in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein, including forward-looking statements. Contact: David Lindsay PR Manager 404-931-7760 david.lindsay@efi.com

