[April 13, 2017] New Nancy Drew®: Codes & Clues® Promotion, Begins April 20 at Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet® SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Brands'® portfolio of restaurants - Old Country Buffet®, Ryan's®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® - as well as Furr's Fresh Buffet® are helping kids crack the code on fun with their newest Thursday Family Night promotion featuring the beloved Super De-TECH-Tive Nancy Drew®. Starting April 20, 2017, kids may visit their local participating Ovation Brands or Furr's restaurant to enjoy a night of food, fun and mystery with the Nancy Drew®: Codes & Clues® mobile app. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location. "We are delighted to feature Nancy Drew: Codes & Clues in our latest Family Night program. The promotion provides the right blend of fun and education for kids," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "Our Family Night programs feature popular characters kids love. Plus, parents may feel good about having their children enjoy these kid-friendly activities." "We're very excited to be partnering with Ovation Brands, and we look forward to seeing our all new app, Nancy Drew: Codes & Clues, played in their restaurants," said Penny Milliken, CEO, HeR Interactive. "Families can enjoy great food and a great game while being inspired by fun coding and STEM related activities for the whole family." In one of the most engaging and educational coding apps for kids, as a member of Nancy Drew's De-TECH-Tive crew, players choose disguises, find clues, and program their robot puppy to solve the mystery of a missing Tech Fair project. The fun mystery unfolds in a full narrative story panning six chapters, as Nancy and friends encounter students who may have taken the missing project. Help Nancy track down suspects and discover what happened to the project before the Tech Fair competition begins! The six-week Nancy Drew: Codes & Clues Family Night promotion will feature different themes and activities. The popular app encourages STEM education and kids will be able to participate in activities featuring mystery, science, coding and finding clues every Thursday night during the promotional period. Kids can become a mystery adventure with the following scheduled weekly themes. April 20 – Nancy Drew – Super De-TECH-Tive 101

Based in Bellevue, Washington, HeR Interactive was a pioneer in 1998 when it began developing and publishing Nancy Drew interactive games for females. Since then, the company has released over 32 games, won 30 Parents' Choice awards and has sold more than 9 million copies of its games. From the beginning the games have been encouraging STEM education and careers as evidenced by the many fan letters, emails, posts and tweets the company has received. More information about the company and Nancy Drew games can be found at www.HeRInteractive.com. About Nancy Drew :

The original female super hero has provided over 85 years of empowering entertainment. Nancy Drew is a smart, adventurous, kind and resourceful teen detective who can crack even the toughest case. Published in 27 languages and with more than 100 million copies in print worldwide, Nancy Drew has engaged readers and served as a role model globally for generations. About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 111 restaurants in 31 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 23 restaurants across 5 states. Visit www.OvationBrands.com or www.Furrs.net for more information. MEDIA CONTACTS:

