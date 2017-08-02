[April 12, 2017] New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call Digital Intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 201-0168 from the United States or (647) 788-4901 internationally with conference ID 4180427 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 16, 2017, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 4180427. About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics with more than 14,000 paid business accounts. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business results. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170412005919/en/

