|[April 12, 2017]
New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call
Digital Intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) announced today
that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and
fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 after market close on Tuesday, May 9,
2017.
The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled
at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 201-0168 from the
United States or (647) 788-4901 internationally with conference ID
4180427 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be
accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website
at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on
May 16, 2017, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800)
585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with
conference ID 4180427.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence
company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics with more than
14,000 paid business accounts. The New Relic Digital Intelligence
Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business results.
Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and
infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and
improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
