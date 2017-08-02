[April 12, 2017] New Natural Gas Mechanics Join PECO's Field Force PECO welcomed 12 new apprentice mechanics to the company's field force yesterday as they celebrated their graduation from a comprehensive natural gas training program. Natural gas school instructors and members of PECO leadership came together to congratulate the company's newest field employees on this significant professional accomplishment. The new apprentices will join the utility's front lines - helping to ensure safe and reliable natural gas service for more than 516,000 area customers. "The training our new apprentice mechanics received from our skilled instructors through this program provides the essential foundation for their careers at PECO," said Ron Bradley, vice president of Gas Operations. "Our field employees play a critical role in our mission to deliver safe and reliable natural gas to our customers and I'm proud to welcome them to the organization." PECO's training program develops the fundamental skills new apprentice mechanics need to work safely on the company's natural gas distribution system. More than 475 people applied for this year's program. The current 12 apprentices were selected after a series of interviews and physical assessments. PECO's Training department develops the curriculum for the natural gas training program and seasoned natural gas mechanicsinstruct and oversee the field work of the trainees. In addition to field maintenance and repair skills, the program focuses on natural gas fundamentals, quality customer interactions, emergency response, safety and first aid. PECO, founded in 1881, is Pennsylvania's largest electric and natural gas utility. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PECO delivers energy to more than 1.6 million electric customers and more than 516,000 natural gas customers in southeastern, Pennsylvania. The company's 2,500 employees are dedicated to the safe and reliable delivery of electricity and natural gas as well as enhanced energy management conservation, environmental stewardship and community assistance. The company also has an estimated annual economic impact of $4.3 billion in Pennsylvania, supporting more than 8,700 local jobs and producing $732 million in labor income. PECO is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation's only Fortune 100 utility and leading competitive energy provider. For more information visit PECO.com, and connect with the company on Facebook and Twitter. If you are a member of the media and would like to receive PECO news releases via email, please send your email address to PECO.Communication@exeloncorp.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170412006043/en/

