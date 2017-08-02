|
|[April 12, 2017]
New Natural Gas Mechanics Join PECO's Field Force
PECO welcomed 12 new apprentice mechanics to the company's field force
yesterday as they celebrated their graduation from a comprehensive
natural gas training program. Natural gas school instructors and members
of PECO leadership came together to congratulate the company's newest
field employees on this significant professional accomplishment. The new
apprentices will join the utility's front lines - helping to ensure safe
and reliable natural gas service for more than 516,000 area customers.
"The training our new apprentice mechanics received from our skilled
instructors through this program provides the essential foundation for
their careers at PECO," said Ron Bradley, vice president of Gas
Operations. "Our field employees play a critical role in our mission to
deliver safe and reliable natural gas to our customers and I'm proud to
welcome them to the organization."
PECO's training program develops the fundamental skills new apprentice
mechanics need to work safely on the company's natural gas distribution
system. More than 475 people applied for this year's program. The
current 12 apprentices were selected after a series of interviews and
physical assessments.
PECO's Training department develops the curriculum for the natural gas
training program and seasoned natural gas mechanicsinstruct and oversee
the field work of the trainees. In addition to field maintenance and
repair skills, the program focuses on natural gas fundamentals, quality
customer interactions, emergency response, safety and first aid.
PECO, founded in 1881, is Pennsylvania's largest electric and natural
gas utility. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PECO delivers energy
to more than 1.6 million electric customers and more than 516,000
natural gas customers in southeastern, Pennsylvania. The
company's 2,500 employees are dedicated to the safe and reliable
delivery of electricity and natural gas as well as enhanced energy
management conservation, environmental stewardship and community
assistance. The company also has an estimated annual economic
impact of $4.3 billion in Pennsylvania, supporting more than 8,700 local
jobs and producing $732 million in labor income. PECO is a
subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation's only Fortune
100 utility and leading competitive energy provider. For more
information visit PECO.com,
and connect with the company on Facebook
and Twitter.
