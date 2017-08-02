|
|[April 12, 2017]
|
New Global Trustwave Report Reveals Shift in Cybersecurity Pressures from the Boardroom to Individual Professionals
Trustwave today released its 2017
Security Pressures Report, based on a global survey of 1,600
information security decision makers that measures the immense pressure
in-house cybersecurity professionals face and the key drivers behind
that pressure. The fourth-annual report also provides a year-over-year
comparison of 2015 and 2016 and includes regional viewpoints from the
United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and, for the
first time, Japan. The report offers recommendations to help businesses
ease employee distress and create higher-performing security teams.
The new
study shows that while 53% of respondents report increased pressure
in trying to secure their organization, there has been a shift in the
source of this stress. Security is now becoming more personal, with 24%
of respondents citing pressure exerted by oneself as the second-biggest
human pressure pusher, up 13% from the previous year. This is compared
to 46% citing the most people pressure coming from boards, owners and
C-level executives, which dropped 13% in the last year. This shift in
pressure highlights that individuals may be starting to understand the
bigger role they play in helping to enable their organization's security
posture.
Other key findings from the 2017
Security Pressures Report from Trustwave include:
-
Daunting repercussions for individuals and businesses alike: Forty-two
percent of respondents cited their biggest fear following a
cyberattack or breach was reputational damage to themselves and their
company. This fear took the lead ahead of financial damage to one's
company (38%) and termination (11%).
-
Managing on a global scale: Thirty-one percent of
respondents partnered with a managed security services provider (MSSP)
to help compensate for lac of skilled security professionals, while
26% of respondents are involved in a partnership between in-house
teams and an MSSP.
-
Quality over quantity: In terms of operational pressure, shortage
of security expertise has emerged as the second biggest pressure
facing security pros at 15%, behind advanced security threats at 29%.
Although companies are facing a large skills gap, 24% of respondents
would rather increase the security skills among staff members rather
than increase their staff (3%), confirming the desire to grow their
skills versus throwing bodies at the pressures they face.
-
Computer kidnapping: Thirty percent of respondents rank
customer data theft as the most worrisome outcome of a cyberattack or
data breach. Next is ransomware, for which 18% of respondents view as
the most unsettling post-incident consequence.
-
Internal vs. external: Respondents are nearly evenly split on
who they are more pressured to protect against, with 51% citing
external threats (a drop of 7% from last year) and 49% naming internal
threats.
-
Progress in prioritizing security over speed: Sixty-five
percent of respondents felt pressure to roll out IT projects before
they had undergone necessary security checks/repairs, compared to 77%
over the previous two years. Thirty-five percent of respondents did
not feel pressured to deploy new technology quickly, up 12% from last
year.
-
Latest and greatest: Pressure to select security technologies
containing the latest features dropped from 74% in last year's report
to 64% this year, despite 27% of respondents citing that they lack the
proper in-house resources to effectively use them.
"Findings show that the pressures cybersecurity professionals face have
become much more personal than in previous years, as executives
recognize that pressure does not translate into better performance -
instead it may lead to stress, burnout, and faults," said Chris
Schueler, senior vice president of Managed Security Services at
Trustwave. "In an era where security talent is at a premium,
organizations cannot afford to lose these skilled individuals. My advice
to those facing these pressures head on is to no longer think of
security as a siloed discipline. To build a successful security program,
you must establish both internal and external allies. Partnering with a
managed security service provider can help compensate for and amplify
areas of your security program that you find too complex or lack the
internal resources to address."
Download the Report
To download a complimentary copy of the 2017 Security Pressures Report
from Trustwave, visit: https://www2.trustwave.com/security-pressures-report-2017.html.
Methodology
Trustwave commissioned a third-party research firm to survey 1,600
full-time information technology (IT) professionals who are security
decision makers or security influencers within their organizations. The
objective of this survey was to measure the variety of pressures they
face regarding information security. Respondents consisted mainly of
chief information officers (CIOs), IT/IT security directors and IT/IT
security managers, which included 600 in the United States and 200 each
in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and Japan.
Respondents work in a variety of sectors, with the most frequent being
technology, manufacturing and professional services. Respondents work at
organizations that employ a mean of 4,267 people. The survey was
deployed through emails sent in January 2017. Survey results have a
margin of error at +/- 4% in the United States and +/- 6.9% in all other
countries.
About Trustwave
Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce
security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated
technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and
researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they
manage their information security and compliance programs. More than
three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper®
cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient
and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management.
Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries.
For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
