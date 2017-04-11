[April 11, 2017]

New International Digital Platform for Black Millennials Launches

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Australian football star Heritier Lumumba has launched SwapThink, a digital destination that is the first of its kind. The site offers commentary, essays, and original content by and about people of African descent living, working, and playing around the world.

Following the site's launch, SwapThink will release weekly content with an eye toward delivering unique perspectives and groundbreaking expositions shared through the lens of young black people.

The site's current categories include Arts and Culture, Lifestyle, Technology, Issues, Current Events, and Travel. SwapThink has created a syndication partnership with Afrigens at Work, an AfriGen Media Production created by Janet Asante Sullivan, Clarissa Bannor, and Bessie Akuba; three Ghanaian-American women who arepassionate about documenting the lives and careers of Africans living and working in the West. The video series will appear on SwapThink.com in its own vertical.

SwapThink is the first post-retirement venture for Heritier Lumumba who is best known as a star player for the Melbourne Demons.

Learn more at www.swapthink.com

About The Company: SwapThink is a digital destination featuring curated content for forward-thinking Millennials of African descent from around the world. The site features original, premium content including essays, news articles, video series, and more. www.swapthink.com

Contact: Nicole Bell | info@swapthink.com | 1-323-863-6194

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-international-digital-platform-for-black-millennials-launches-300438421.html

SOURCE SwapThink